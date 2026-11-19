The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) has announced a partial closure of Gitanga Road in Kawangware, Nairobi, for 10 days to allow construction works aimed at improving drainage along the road corridor.

In a public notice, the authority said the temporary closure would begin at 6 am on Thursday, November 26, 2026, and remain in effect until 6 pm on Saturday, December 5, 2026.

The affected section covers part of Gitanga Road between kilometre 0+520 and kilometre 0+620, where contractors will undertake the construction of a cross culvert.

KURA said the works were necessary to enhance drainage and improve conditions along the busy road corridor.

The authority warned motorists and other road users to prepare for temporary traffic disruptions during the construction period, urging them to use designated alternative routes to access their destinations.

"We wish to notify the general public that a section of Gitanga Road in Kawangware area will be partially closed as from 6 am Thursday 26th November, 2026 till 6 PM Saturday 5th December 2026, both days inclusive.

"The temporary closure will enable safe construction of a cross culvert that will enhance drainage along the road corridor.

"We urge motorists to use the alternative routes shown in the sketch below and to follow the guidance of traffic police and marshals on site. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused as we endeavour to Transform Urban Mobility," the authority stated.

According to the traffic diversion plan released alongside the notice, motorists travelling towards Kawangware and those heading towards Nairobi will be directed to use different alternative routes around the construction area.

The diversion arrangements are intended to maintain traffic movement while allowing contractors to undertake the drainage works safely.

KURA has also indicated that pedestrian walkways will remain accessible throughout the construction period to allow residents and other pedestrians to move around the affected section.

The authority's plan further identifies designated access routes for public service vehicles (PSVs), heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) exceeding 7.5 tonnes and motorists accessing local businesses and properties.

Vehicles travelling towards Naivasha Road will be required to follow the designated diversion arrangements, while local access will be maintained where possible.

The traffic plan also identifies roadside trading areas, road barricades and traffic marshals who will guide motorists through the affected section.

Motorists have been advised to pay attention to road signs and instructions from traffic police officers and marshals to avoid confusion and minimise congestion.

The closure is expected to affect commuters who regularly use Gitanga Road to connect to Kawangware, Naivasha Road and surrounding neighbourhoods.

Residents and businesses operating along the affected corridor may also experience temporary changes in accessibility as construction progresses.

The latest notice comes as KURA continues implementing urban road infrastructure works intended to improve mobility, road safety and drainage within Nairobi and other urban centres.

The authority urged road users to cooperate with traffic officers and construction teams during the 10-day period as it undertakes the works.

Motorists planning to use Gitanga Road during the closure have been encouraged to familiarise themselves with the diversion routes before travelling to avoid unnecessary delays.

The authority apologised for the inconvenience and reiterated that the temporary traffic restrictions were necessary to facilitate the safe completion of the drainage infrastructure works.