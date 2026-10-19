DCI arrests suspect, recovers 12 electricity meters in Kawangware
The suspect remains in police custody ahead of his arraignment, while Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) personnel assist detectives in examining the recovered equipment
The suspect remains in police custody ahead of his arraignment, while Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) personnel assist detectives in examining the recovered equipment
The three suspects remain in police custody and are undergoing processing ahead of their arraignment in court. The recovered Retay Falcon pistol and the two motorcycles have been detained as exhibits as investigations continue
In a public notice, the utility company said the disruption was caused by a major leakage detected on the NCT Fresh Water Pipeline at Riabai, near Rigiiti in Kiambu County.
According to KDA, what should have been a routine dental procedure “turned into a life-threatening medical emergency, ultimately claiming a life,” as a result of substandard care, delays in following referral procedures, and treatment outside professional and regulatory standards.
The 4 am operation, conducted with Nairobi Area Police officers, targeted what authorities described as one of the biggest illicit brewing operations discovered in the county.
According to police and eyewitnesses, the blaze started on the top floor of a four-storey apartment block.