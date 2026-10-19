DCI arrests suspect, recovers 12 electricity meters in Kawangware

Police on Sunday arrested a man suspected of involvement in an electricity meter theft syndicate in Nairobi’s Kawangware area after recovering 12 meters believed to have been stolen from his residence.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) identified the suspect as Clinton Amuma, who was arrested at Kawangware Stage 56 following an intelligence-led operation.

He remains in police custody ahead of his arraignment, while Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) personnel assist detectives in examining the recovered equipment.

According to the agency, detectives traced the suspect to his residence, where a search uncovered the 12 meters, which have since been secured as exhibits.

“An intelligence-led operation in Kawangware has led to the arrest of a suspect behind an electricity meter theft syndicate, and the recovery of 12 suspected stolen electricity meters from his house,” the DCI said.

The agency added that officers apprehended Amuma after receiving information linking him to the suspected theft operation.

“The suspect, Clinton Amuma, was cornered at his residence in Kawangware Stage 56 by Police Officers following crucial intelligence linking him to the said theft. A subsequent search of the house yielded 12 electricity meters suspected to have been stolen,” the statement said.

The DCI did not disclose when the alleged thefts occurred, the locations from which the meters were reportedly stolen or whether other suspects were being pursued.

Kenya Power personnel joined the investigation to assist detectives in establishing the origin and ownership of the recovered equipment.

The meters have been secured as exhibits as investigators seek to determine the circumstances surrounding their alleged theft and whether the recovered equipment is linked to a wider network involved in the illegal trade of electricity infrastructure.

“Meanwhile, the recovered meters have been secured as exhibits, with Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) personnel brought on board to assist detectives in advancing the investigation,” the agency maintained.

Electricity meters are essential to power distribution because they measure consumption and help utilities calculate customer bills. Their theft can interfere with electricity supply management, complicate billing and expose consumers to disputes over unrecorded or improperly recorded usage.

Stolen meters and other electricity equipment may also enter illegal markets, potentially facilitating unauthorised connections, electricity tampering or the replacement of equipment without the utility provider’s approval.

The recovery of the 12 meters could therefore provide investigators with evidence to establish whether the equipment belongs to Kenya Power, how it was obtained and whether it was intended for resale or use in unauthorised installations.

The arrest highlights the role of intelligence-led policing and cooperation between law enforcement agencies and utility providers in investigating the theft and illegal trade of essential infrastructure equipment.

For Kenya Power, the loss of meters and other equipment can create additional replacement costs and complicate efforts to maintain reliable electricity services. Investigations into such cases can help establish how equipment is diverted from authorised use and whether organised networks are involved.

The DCI would therefore continue working with Kenya Power to pursue individuals suspected of involvement in electricity meter theft and the illicit trade in the company’s equipment.

“The DCI, in collaboration with KPLC, remains relentless in pursuing those behind electricity meter theft and the illicit trade in KPLC equipment, determined to dismantle the criminal networks involved and bring all those responsible to justice.”

The agency has also urged members of the public to report information that could assist investigations into suspected criminal activity.

Information can be shared anonymously through the DCI’s toll-free number, 0800 722 203, or via WhatsApp on 0709 570 000.

Amuma remains in police custody as detectives process the case ahead of his expected arraignment.