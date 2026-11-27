The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is set to introduce Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology in all group-stage matches of the 2026/27 CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup.

According to a statement by CAF on Friday, this will be the first time the technology is being used throughout the group stages of the two continental club competitions. Previously, VAR was only deployed during the knockout rounds.

The introduction begins with the CAF Confederation Cup group stage, which kicks off today, Friday, November 27, 2026. The Champions League group stage will also have VAR technology in all its matches.

CAF says the move is intended to provide additional support to match officials, improve decision-making and raise the standard of refereeing in African football.

"With the Group Stage of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup to kick-off today, Friday, 27 November 2026, the introduction of VAR will provide additional support to match officials and significantly contribute towards making Match Officiating and Refereeing standards amongst the best in the world," read the CAF statement.

The rollout has been made possible through CAF's VAR Academy programme, which has supplied the technology and trained qualified Video Match Officials across all six regional football zones.

The programme includes specialised training courses at both regional and continental levels, aimed at increasing the number of qualified officials available to oversee matches.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe's administration has prioritised investment in football infrastructure, technology and referee development as part of efforts to professionalise its competitions.

The governing body has gradually expanded the use of VAR in major tournaments, including the Africa Cup of Nations, Women's Africa Cup of Nations and CAF interclub competitions.