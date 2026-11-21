The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has reported a net profit of $31.2 million, marking a significant financial turnaround five years after the organisation faced debts exceeding $100 million dollars.

The figures were contained in CAF's 2026 annual financial statements presented during the 48th Ordinary General Assembly in Abuja, Nigeria, on Saturday.

CAF's total revenue rose to $284 million, representing growth of more than 200 per cent, while its reserves moved from a deficit of $16.8 million to a surplus of $14.4 million.

The organisation also reported a cash balance of $118.8 million at the end of June 2026.

The improved financial position follows a five-year turnaround strategy implemented under CAF President Patrice Motsepe, aimed at making the continental football governing body financially self-sustaining.

CAF says the recovery has also allowed it to increase funding for its 54 member associations, six zonal unions, clubs and competitions.

Annual financial support to each member association has risen by 250 per cent, from $200,000 in 2021 to $700,000 in July 2026.



The increase moves CAF closer to its target of providing each association with one million dollars annually.

Funding to each of the six zonal unions has also increased by 80 per cent, from $500,000 to $900,000 annually.

Investment in African club football has grown by 153 per cent, reaching $48 million dollars in 2026, up from $19 million in 2021.

The winners of the CAF Champions League now receive six million dollars, compared with $2.5 million five years ago, while the Confederation Cup champions take home four million dollars, up from $1.25 million.

CAF has also increased prize money for its national team competitions.

The winners of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco received a record $10 million, double the amount awarded to the 2021 champions.

Women's football has also benefited, with the Women's Africa Cup of Nations winners receiving two million dollars in 2026, compared with $200,000 in 2021.



The tournament's overall prize fund has risen to $5.8 million from $975,000 over the same period.

On governance, CAF says it has addressed a decade-long delay in financial reporting, presenting two sets of accounts in 2026 as part of efforts to improve transparency, accountability and financial management.