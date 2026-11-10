Raila Odinga stadium reaches 94% completion ahead of January opening

Kenya's preparations for the unveiling of its new national stadium have entered the final stages, with the Raila Amolo Odinga International Stadium at Talanta City now 94 per cent complete and the government eyeing January 5, 2027, for its official opening.

The latest construction update was announced by Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo after a high-level government delegation inspected the 60,000-capacity facility to assess the progress of the project.

The inspection was led by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei and brought together Principal Secretaries drawn from several government departments, reflecting the administration's focus on ensuring the stadium is ready for its planned launch.

Kiptoo confirmed that the latest assessment placed the construction progress at 94 per cent, bringing the country closer to having the facility operational ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

“The Raila Amolo Odinga International Stadium at Talanta City is now 94 per cent complete. Today, I joined the Head of Public Service Felix Koskei on an inspection tour of the 60,000-seater facility,” Kiptoo said.

The delegation included Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, Defence Principal Secretary Patrick Mariru, Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei and Immigration Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang.

The stadium is scheduled to welcome its first major football fixture on January 5, 2027, when German powerhouse Bayern Munich takes on Dutch side Ajax during the official opening ceremony.

President William Ruto made the announc

ement, describing the encounter as a landmark event that would bring two of Europe's most decorated clubs to Nairobi.

The two sides have collectively lifted Europe's premier club competition 10 times, a record the President cited as making them fitting opponents for the stadium's inaugural match.

Ruto also highlighted the historical connection between the fixture and the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, noting that the former opposition leader had studied in Germany, the home country of Bayern Munich.

“There is a quiet poetry in this fixture.

Raila studied in Germany; now a great German club will come to play in the house that bears his name,” Ruto said.

The President further connected the involvement of Ajax to the identity of the wider Talanta City complex, pointing to the Dutch club's history of developing young players through its renowned academy.

He said the club's emphasis on nurturing emerging talent reflected the meaning of Talanta, which translates to talent, while Ajax's academy carries a name associated with the future.

“For generations, Ajax built its greatness on young talent, nurtured in an academy whose very name is the future. Talanta means talent. Ajax's Academy is called the future. On January 5, 2027, talent and the future will meet in Nairobi,” he said.

Beyond the sporting spectacle, Ruto said the government intended to finance the opening event through corporate partnerships and a commercially sustainable arrangement.

He maintained that modern sports infrastructure could become an important source of investment and income while creating opportunities across different sectors of the economy.

“This is more than the opening of a stadium. It is a statement of who we are, and most importantly, who we are becoming,” he said.

The January 2027 launch will come as Kenya prepares to host the Africa Cup of Nations alongside Tanzania and Uganda under the regional Pamoja initiative.

The new stadium is expected to form part of the country's preparations for the continental tournament as the three East African nations work towards delivering the 2027 edition.