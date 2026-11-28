Thousands of refugee women and girls are losing access to critical protection services after humanitarian funding shortages forced the shutdown of 171 safe centres in 14 countries, raising concerns about the ability of survivors of sexual and gender-based violence to obtain help and rebuild their lives.

The closures have disrupted access to facilities where survivors receive medical treatment, counselling and legal support. Only 203 safe spaces supported by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and its partners remain operational, with more facilities reporting closures in 2026.

The agency revealed that its gender-based violence (GBV) programmes secured less than one-third of the money required to sustain operations in 2025. The resulting shortfall left 5.6 million forcibly displaced and stateless people without essential services designed to prevent violence and assist those affected.

The financial constraints have also reduced the number of specialised workers available to handle cases, forcing survivors to wait longer before receiving assistance.

UNHCR said 63 per cent of its operations reported delays in providing case management services because partner organisations had reduced their workforce. In addition, 74 per cent recorded a rise in the number of cases being handled by individual staff members, increasing the workload for those still providing frontline support.

The impact of the funding reductions has been felt in several countries facing humanitarian emergencies, including Sudan, Yemen and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Addressing journalists during a briefing in Geneva on Friday, UNHCR Assistant High Commissioner for Protection Edem Wosornu warned that declining reports of gender-based violence did not necessarily indicate that the problem was easing.

An assessment conducted by the agency in Bangladesh, Jordan, Lebanon, South Sudan and Tanzania established that fewer survivors were coming forward in some locations as financial difficulties limited their ability to reach protection services.

In Lebanon, the situation was particularly concerning, with new waves of displacement caused by conflict and the temporary interruption of support programmes occurring alongside a sharp fall in recorded cases of abuse.

The agency cautioned that such figures could give a misleading picture of the situation, since survivors unable to reach support facilities may also be unable to report the violence they experience.

“We cannot allow shrinking humanitarian funding to make violence against women and girls both more prevalent and less visible,” Wosornu said.

She further highlighted the experiences of women who have survived years of sexual violence and captivity during a recent visit to Nigeria, where she met survivors of abuses committed by Boko Haram militants.

Some of the women had been taken from their communities when they were as young as nine years old and subjected to years of abuse while in captivity.

Among those she met was a survivor identified as Mariam, who described how Boko Haram regularly abducted girls. She spent 10 years in captivity, where she was repeatedly abused and had children.

Wosornu said escaping captivity did not necessarily bring an end to the suffering, as some survivors faced rejection and discrimination from their own families and communities.

The stigma surrounding sexual violence can make it difficult for women to return to their communities and resume their lives, highlighting the importance of rehabilitation programmes and continued assistance after their escape.

She urged governments and international donors not to withdraw support from organisations providing protection to displaced women and girls, warning that funding was needed to maintain essential services and prevent further cases of violence.

Wosornu called for sustained investment in programmes that protect vulnerable women and girls, prevent gender-based violence and ensure survivors can access the assistance required to recover.