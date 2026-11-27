Ukraine has claimed responsibility for a drone attack that set a major Russian oil refinery ablaze, damaging its infrastructure and storage facilities as the country continues targeting Moscow's energy installations amid the ongoing war.

The attack took place on Thursday at the Slavyansk-on-Kuban oil refinery in southern Russia, with the facility's owner confirming that the strike triggered serious fires and caused further damage to the plant, which was already undergoing repairs following an earlier attack.

The refinery, operated by the Slavyansk EKO group, is among the largest oil processing facilities in southern Russia and is located near the Crimean peninsula, which is under Russian occupation. It has been targeted several times by Ukrainian forces.

In a statement, the company said the facility had been working to restore operations following a September attack that forced production to stop.

It said repair work had been ongoing when the latest strike hit, causing further destruction to parts of the refinery.

"The latest attack struck while these recovery efforts were underway, causing further damage to the facility's infrastructure," the group said.

"Serious fires broke out at the damaged sites. Additionally, the damage to crude oil storage tanks resulted in a spill," the group said in a statement.

Ukraine's military intelligence service, GUR, claimed responsibility for the overnight drone operation, saying the refinery was an important supplier of fuel used by Russian forces.

In a statement posted on Telegram, the intelligence agency said the facility "produces petrol, diesel and fuel oil which Russia uses, amongst other things, to supply its armed forces".

Ukraine has repeatedly targeted Russian energy infrastructure since the start of the conflict, describing the attacks as retaliation for Russian strikes on its civilian population and energy facilities.

Russia, meanwhile, has continued launching almost daily attacks on Ukrainian territory since beginning its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

The war remains Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II, with both countries continuing military operations against each other's infrastructure and strategic facilities.