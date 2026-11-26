European Union leaders are facing growing divisions over a proposed €45 billion (Sh5.805 trillion) loan to support Ukraine's economic and military needs as they meet in Brussels to negotiate the bloc's long-term budget for 2028 to 2034.

The two-day summit, beginning on Thursday, November 26, 2026, is expected to expose disagreements among the 27 member states over financial contributions, defence spending and continued support for Ukraine as it battles Russia's invasion.

The proposed loan forms part of a wider financial package intended to help Ukraine meet its funding requirements through 2027, with €20 billion (Sh2.58 trillion) earmarked for economic support and €25 billion (Sh3.225 trillion) allocated to its armed forces.

European Council President António Costa is leading efforts to secure an agreement, having presented a revised budget proposal that cuts approximately 10 per cent from the original European Commission plan.

In an invitation to the summit, Costa said European leaders had a responsibility to reach a compromise that would allow the bloc to respond to emerging economic and security challenges.

“The time has come to reach an agreement,” Costa wrote, adding that leaders had “the responsibility to find a balanced agreement that will allow the European Union to take on the challenges ahead.”

The proposed 2028-2034 budget could account for between one and 1.2 per cent of the EU's gross national income, with funding largely provided by contributions from member countries according to the size of their economies.

However, disagreements over how the money should be distributed have exposed competing priorities among member states.

Germany, Austria, the Netherlands and Sweden are among the strongest opponents of increased financial contributions, arguing that the bloc should exercise greater spending discipline.

These countries are net contributors, meaning they pay more into the EU budget than they receive through its funding programmes.

On the other side, a coalition led by France and Italy, known as the friends of cohesion, is pushing to protect funding for agriculture and infrastructure development in relatively poorer member states.

These programmes account for approximately two-thirds of the EU's overall budget and are considered important in reducing economic disparities across the bloc.

The disagreements have been further complicated by pressure to increase defence spending as European countries respond to Russia's prolonged war against Ukraine, rising energy costs and growing trade tensions with the United States and China.

Ukraine remains one of the most contentious issues in the negotiations, with several countries opposing the use of European funds for military assistance.

Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia have expressed opposition to financing military support for Kyiv through the proposed budget arrangements.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has warned that Berlin could obstruct a budget agreement unless all member states commit to supporting Ukraine.

In a letter to Costa, Merz argued that supporting Ukraine was directly linked to the security of the entire European continent.

“Ukraine is a matter of our indivisible European security, and so must be the burden sharing for that support,” he said.

The proposed funding comes as Ukraine faces mounting financial pressure following intensified Russian attacks on its energy and civilian infrastructure, alongside disruptions to trade through the Black Sea.

Almost a year ago, EU leaders endorsed a €90 billion (Sh11.61 trillion) loan to cover much of Ukraine's financial requirements over two years.

The European Commission now plans to raise additional money through international capital markets to finance the proposed €45 billion facility.

Beyond Ukraine, Costa has proposed introducing an EU-wide digital services tax to generate additional revenue for the bloc.

The proposed levy would target revenue from online advertising and companies' earnings from user data, potentially generating €5 billion (Sh645 billion) annually.

However, the negotiations are taking place against a complicated political backdrop, with elections expected in France, Italy and Poland next year, while Spain is scheduled to hold elections on Sunday.

Political uncertainty in these countries could complicate efforts to reach consensus if negotiations fail to produce an agreement by the end of December.

Costa is expected to present his revised proposal before allowing leaders to hold smaller group discussions and bilateral negotiations. His conclusions are expected to be presented to all 27 member states by Friday.

Although an agreement is not guaranteed during the current summit, diplomatic sources believe a deal could be reached when leaders meet again next month.

Failure to meet the December deadline would not immediately interrupt funding, as member states would have another year to negotiate and approve the necessary legislation.

However, all 27 countries and the European Parliament must endorse the final spending framework before programmes can begin in January 2028.