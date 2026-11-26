President Donald Trump has announced another wave of import tariffs targeting 14 major economies, including China, the European Union and Japan, as his administration renews efforts to reshape America's trade relations and protect local industries from foreign competition.

The proposed taxes, which are expected to come into force next year, will impose duties of up to 40 per cent on Chinese imports, making Beijing the hardest-hit trading partner. Vietnam follows with tariffs reaching 35 per cent, while the remaining affected economies will face rates of either 20 or 25 per cent.

The latest announcement comes months after the White House opened an investigation into the trade practices of foreign economies in March. The inquiry followed a US Supreme Court decision that struck down Trump's earlier Liberation Day tariffs, ruling that the measures were unlawful.

The new tariffs will cover imports from China, the European Union, Singapore, Switzerland, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, Bangladesh, Japan and India.

Washington says the measures are aimed at addressing trade practices that it believes have given foreign manufacturers an unfair advantage over American businesses, weakened domestic production and contributed to an imbalance in international trade.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer defended the decision, arguing that the additional duties would help American businesses compete more fairly in the global market.

Greer said the latest tariffs would "level the playing field for American workers and chart a new, more sustainable course for the world economy".

He further accused America's trading partners of maintaining policies that have undermined the country's manufacturing sector while strengthening their own industries.

According to Greer, several economies had "for decades" adopted industrial strategies which included "targeting manufacturing, wage and labor suppression" as well as "other market distorting practices that tilt the trade balance in their favor while eroding America's manufacturing base".

The proposed rates will not necessarily translate into the same level of additional costs for every affected country. Some trading partners have agreements with the Trump administration that limit the tariffs they can face, effectively reducing the impact of the newly announced duties.

The move has nevertheless renewed concerns about the wider economic consequences of Trump's trade strategy, particularly the possibility that businesses could pass the higher import costs on to consumers.

Tariffs are taxes imposed on goods entering a country from abroad. They are normally calculated as a percentage of an imported product's value and paid by the companies bringing the goods into the country.

Economists have cautioned that increasing these charges could contribute to inflation by making imported products more expensive. They have also warned that continued trade restrictions could slow international commerce.

Trump has repeatedly defended the use of tariffs, maintaining that they will encourage companies to move manufacturing operations to the United States, expand domestic production and create jobs for American workers.

The president has maintained the policy despite a disappointing performance by the Republican Party in the midterm elections, continuing to pursue one of the central economic commitments of his second administration.

His government is also seeking to reduce the country's trade deficit, which measures the difference between the value of goods imported into the United States and those exported to other countries.

However, analysts believe the latest announcement may have a smaller economic effect than the headline tariff rates suggest.

Stephen Brown, chief North America economist at Capital Economics, described the measures as "not as alarming as it looks", noting that they would largely replace tariffs announced earlier in the summer rather than introduce an entirely new layer of import taxes.

"The increase in the effective tariff rate looks set to be a touch lower than we've been assuming for our forecasts, although the new tariffs will still provide a marginal boost to prices," he said in a note.

"The key message is that the additional tariff burden is likely to be small, especially as various goods... are also not subject to these new tariffs."

Beyond the economic implications, the announcement could further strain relations between Washington and Beijing, which are already competing for influence in global trade and artificial intelligence.

The two countries have been involved in a prolonged tariff dispute, with both sides imposing retaliatory measures before agreeing to temporarily suspend the escalation.

However, their recent engagement has yet to produce a fresh commitment on the trade truce. A meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping last week ended without an announcement on the arrangement, which is due to expire on January 10.

The latest US tariff proposals therefore come at a sensitive moment for the two countries, whose economic rivalry continues to shape international trade relations.

The European Commission has also pushed back against Washington's announcement, saying it would examine the reasons given by the US administration for introducing the new duties.

The commission argued that the tariffs imposed on European goods should remain within the 15 per cent ceiling previously agreed with Washington, setting the stage for further scrutiny of the latest American trade measures.