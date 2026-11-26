Russia carried out a massive overnight strike against Ukrainian defence industry facilities in Kyiv, targeting a factory manufacturing components for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and a drone assembly and storage facility, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.

The ministry said on Thursday, November 26, that the operation involved ground-based precision-guided weapons and attack drones targeting what it described as military-industrial enterprises in the Ukrainian capital.

"Last night, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a massive strike against targets in Ukraine using ground-based precision-guided weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)." The Ministry said in a statement.

According to the Russian military, the Khimvolokno industrial plant in Kyiv was among the facilities hit during the operation.

The ministry claimed the plant manufactured warhead components used in long- and medium-range UAVs.

Another reported target was the Oakline drone assembly and storage facility in Kyiv, which Russia said manufactured and stored long- and medium-range unmanned aerial vehicles for Ukrainian defence company Fire Point.

The Russian Defence Ministry did not provide further details on the extent of the damage or whether the strikes affected the facilities' operational capacity.

In a separate development, the Russian Defence Ministry said its forces had struck a dry cargo ship southeast of Odesa in the Black Sea.

The vessel was allegedly transporting military supplies and dual-use goods to Ukraine, according to the ministry.

Moscow did not identify the ship, its ownership or the extent of the damage sustained. It also did not disclose whether there were casualties among the crew.

The reported attack comes amid continued military activity around Ukraine's Black Sea coastline, where ports and shipping routes remain strategically important for the movement of goods and military supplies.

The overnight operation also resulted in explosions and fires in Kyiv, with Ukrainian authorities reporting damage to buildings in the capital.

Reuters reported that Russian ballistic missiles struck Kyiv late on Wednesday, November 25, hitting a shopping centre and other buildings in the eastern part of the city.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that the Desnianskyi district was among the affected areas.

According to Reuters, four people were initially reported injured, with two in serious condition, as emergency operations continued.

Subsequent reports from Ukrainian authorities raised the number of injured people to seven, with three hospitalised and two in serious condition.

The State Emergency Service also reported that four people, including two children, had been evacuated from affected buildings.

The shopping centre was identified as Prospekt, which was among the locations affected by the overnight explosions.

The reports of damage to the shopping centre and other buildings provide a picture of the impact of the attack beyond the military facilities identified by Moscow.

Beyond Kyiv, regional authorities in Dnipropetrovsk reported damage to infrastructure facilities, a petrol station and a warehouse following Russian military activity.

Regional administration head Alexander Ganzha said a petrol station in Pavlohrad was damaged, while a warehouse in Kryvyi Rih also sustained damage.

Infrastructure facilities were additionally affected in the Novopilska territorial community.

Ganzha shared the information through his Telegram channel, outlining the damage recorded in different parts of the region.

Kryvyi Rih city military administration head Alexander Vilkul separately confirmed that several locations had been affected.

"Warehouses and infrastructure facilities were damaged in several locations" in the city. Vilkul said.

The latest developments come as Russia continues its military campaign against Ukraine, with infrastructure, industrial facilities and logistics networks remaining central to the conflict.

Ukraine has repeatedly faced attacks on its energy and industrial infrastructure, raising concerns about the country's ability to maintain essential services and sustain its defence capabilities.

The Russian Defence Ministry's latest announcement did not provide a comprehensive assessment of the damage caused by the overnight operation.