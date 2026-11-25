The government has called for stronger measures to prevent gender-based violence (GBV), protect survivors and ensure perpetrators are held accountable as Kenya joins the global community in marking the 2026 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

Cabinet Secretary for Gender, Culture and Children Services Hanna Wendot Cheptumo said the country must move beyond awareness campaigns and strengthen institutions that prevent violence and provide justice to survivors.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, November 25, Cheptumo said this year's campaign, themed “UNiTE to End Violence Against Women and Girls: Ensure Justice, Protect Survivors, End Impunity,” was a renewed call for collective action against gender-based violence.

She said the campaign should translate into stronger systems, effective protection and accessible services for survivors, rather than remain an annual awareness exercise.

“This year's campaign is a renewed call to move beyond awareness and strengthen the systems, institutions and collective actions required to prevent violence, protect survivors and hold perpetrators accountable,” Cheptumo said.

The Cabinet Secretary noted that gender-based violence remained a significant human rights, social, public health and development challenge in Kenya.

She identified physical, sexual, emotional and psychological violence, femicide, technology-facilitated abuse, female genital mutilation (FGM), child marriage and forced marriages among the harmful practices requiring urgent intervention.

According to the Kenya Demographic and Health Survey (KDHS) 2022, 34 per cent of women aged 15 and above have experienced physical violence.

Of those who experienced physical violence, 54 per cent identified their husbands or intimate partners as the perpetrators.

Cheptumo said the statistics demonstrated the urgency of strengthening prevention and response mechanisms to address violence, particularly within households and intimate relationships.

She acknowledged that Kenya had established legal, policy and institutional frameworks to address gender-based violence but said the priority was ensuring they translated into effective protection and timely justice.

The government, she added, was committed to improving survivor-centred services, strengthening prevention initiatives and working with county governments and other stakeholders to address the problem.

Cheptumo said particular attention was being directed towards improving access to psychosocial care, medical assistance, safe shelters and legal aid.

She also urged Kenyans to make use of the national toll-free 1195 gender-based violence helpline, which operates 24 hours a day and provides counselling and referral services.

“The national toll-free 1195 GBV helpline, operational 24 hours a day, remains an important avenue for counselling and referrals. I urge Kenyans to familiarise themselves with this service and share the number widely,” she said.

The Cabinet Secretary further recognised the contribution of government agencies, development partners, community leaders and religious institutions in addressing GBV, FGM, child marriage and other harmful practices.

She said collaboration among the different stakeholders was necessary to build a society that protects the rights and dignity of all citizens.

The 16 Days of Activism campaign provides an opportunity for governments, civil society organisations and communities to intensify efforts to eliminate violence against women and girls.

Cheptumo, however, warned that commitments made during the campaign must continue beyond the 16-day period, calling for sustained investment, partnerships and institutional reforms.

“Our commitment must extend beyond these 16 days. We must sustain the investments, partnerships and institutional reforms necessary to deliver lasting change,” she said.

She maintained that justice was a right, protection an obligation and accountability non-negotiable, urging Kenyans to unite in ending violence and ensuring survivors receive the support and protection they deserve.