Decades-old records held by the United Nations in Kenya could become central to an American investigation into Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, with investigators reportedly seeking information from a Mombasa refugee camp where she lived as a child to examine questions surrounding her identity and immigration history.

The New York Post reported that US authorities are pursuing historical documents believed to have been filled out by Omar's father when he registered his family at the Utange refugee camp after they escaped Somalia's civil war.

The records could provide an account of the names, ages and other personal information declared by the family upon arriving in Kenya, giving investigators an opportunity to compare those details with information later submitted to American authorities.

Omar has maintained that she was born on October 4, 1982. She has previously said that her family spent four years in refugee camps in Africa before being resettled in the United States in 1995.

However, court documents containing extensive redactions and reportedly connected to a search of her Washington, DC residence indicate that investigators are looking into possible offences dating back to 1980, a period that predates her stated birth year.

The documents also refer to her as Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, alongside the name she is commonly known by, Ilhan Abdullahi Omar.

According to the New York Post, investigators are interested in obtaining United Nations refugee registration files from Kenya to establish the details Omar's father provided when the family arrived at Utange.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) confirmed to the publication that it undertook the registration and documentation of Somali nationals who sought refuge in Kenya after civil war broke out in 1991.

The agency said it maintained extensive records and had verification measures in place, although it acknowledged that some refugees may have missed the registration process.

Somali-born historian Mohamed Haji Ingiriis, who has studied the country's refugee crisis, told the publication that Omar's father would most likely have registered his children alongside himself at the Mombasa camp.

He said obtaining the family's documentation could help American authorities establish important aspects of Omar's background.

“If the UNHCR allows the US to get Ilhan's family's files and releases them, the Department of Justice will certainly determine her real age and many other things about her early life,” Ingiriis said.

Ingiriis further explained that inconsistencies in personal names and dates of birth were not uncommon among Somali refugees. However, there is no independent confirmation that Omar's own registration documents contain such discrepancies.

The reported inquiry is being handled by prosecutors from the US Attorney's offices in Washington, DC, and Minnesota, who are examining potential immigration-related violations involving the congresswoman or members of her family.

One of the issues investigators are reportedly pursuing is whether Omar gave an incorrect date of birth in official documents as part of her citizenship process. The inquiry is linked to the period when her father became a naturalised American citizen in 2000.

Authorities have also reportedly returned to Omar's 2009 marriage to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, a British national, following claims that the two could be siblings.

Omar has rejected any suggestion of wrongdoing, while the allegation about her former husband's identity has not been proven. Their marriage ended in divorce in 2017.

A federal grand jury has reportedly been convened in Washington, DC, to examine evidence connected to the investigation. However, details of the specific criminal charges under consideration have not been made public.

Omar has previously dismissed the accusations, arguing that President Donald Trump's administration is pursuing the matter for political reasons. According to the New York Post, she did not respond to its latest request for comment.

The investigation has brought renewed attention to a period in Omar's life that she has previously discussed publicly, particularly her family's experience as refugees in Kenya.

Elected to the US House of Representatives in November 2018, Omar became the first African refugee to serve in the chamber. She has often acknowledged the role Kenya played in providing shelter to her family before their eventual relocation to America.

During World Refugee Day in June 2024, she recalled the difficult circumstances at the Utange camp, where residents faced shortages of basic necessities, including food and water, as well as outbreaks of malaria, dysentery and respiratory illnesses.

Reflecting on the experience, Omar wrote:

“I saw the best and worst of humanity,” Omar wrote on World Refugee Day in June 2024.

She also paid tribute to the people and organisations whose support helped her survive the difficult period and eventually settle in the United States.

“I am grateful that I made it out alive. But I would not be here without the generosity of the Kenyan people, the resolute efforts of UN workers, the help of resettlement organizations such as Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, and the welcoming spirit of the American people.”

Omar credited Kenyans, United Nations personnel and resettlement organisations with helping her family overcome the challenges of displacement and begin a new life in America.