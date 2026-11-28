Player unavailable. Watch on the source platform, or choose another video below.
DJ Adams is the perfect example of passion meeting talent! 🎧🔥 He takes us back to the first song...
John VincentVideo
DJ Adams is the perfect example of passion meeting talent! 🎧🔥 He takes us back to the first song...
About this video
Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM
Follow us:
Facebook: Radio Generation-Kenya X: @RadioGenKe Instagram: @radiogenke TikTok: RadioGenKe
JK Live
Saturdays: 7 PM - 12 AM
Host: John Karani
Producer: Triza Wangu
Digital: John Vincent