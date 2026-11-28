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Why are you checking out of a hotel with the towels, pillowcases and even dressing mirrors? 😂
John VincentVideo
Why are you checking out of a hotel with the towels, pillowcases and even dressing mirrors? 😂
About this video
Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM
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