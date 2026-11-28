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Could you hold your partner close and dance the blues away when love takes over the dance floor?

Could you hold your partner close and dance the blues away when love takes over the dance floor?

About this video Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM Follow us: Facebook: Radio Generation-Kenya X: @RadioGenKe Instagram: @radiogenke TikTok: RadioGenKe JK Live Saturdays: 7 PM - 12 AM Host: John Karani Producer: Triza Wangu Digital: John Vincent