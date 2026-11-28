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Could you hold your partner close and dance the blues away when love takes over the dance floor?
John VincentVideo
Could you hold your partner close and dance the blues away when love takes over the dance floor?
About this video
Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM
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