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Pride can destroy even the strongest relationships. Saying sorry doesn't make you any less of a man

Pride can destroy even the strongest relationships. Saying sorry doesn't make you any less of a man

About this video Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM Follow us: Facebook: Radio Generation-Kenya X: @RadioGenKe Instagram: @radiogenke TikTok: RadioGenKe JK Live Saturdays: 7 PM - 12 AM Host: John Karani Producer: Triza Wangu Digital: John Vincent