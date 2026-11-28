The High Court in Nakuru has awarded journalist Catherine Wanjeri Kariuki Sh1.5 million in general damages after finding that her rights were violated when police shot her while covering the June 2024 Finance Bill protests.

In a judgment delivered on August 15, 2025, in Constitutional Petition No. E024 of 2024, the court ruled that the shooting of Wanjeri during the demonstrations violated her fundamental rights.

The Nakuru Journalists Association (NJA), in a statement, welcomed the ruling, describing it as recognition of the harm suffered by its member while carrying out her journalistic duties.

"As an Association, we stand firmly with our member, Catherine Wanjeri, and reiterate our commitment to defending press freedom, protecting journalists and pursuing accountability whenever their rights are violated," the statement read

The association also called on the State to facilitate the prompt payment of the Sh1.5 million compensation awarded by the court.

Beyond the damages, the court declared that shooting, assaulting, harassing, arbitrarily arresting or intimidating accredited journalists covering public demonstrations is unconstitutional.

It further directed the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to conclude investigations into police conduct against journalists during the June-July 2024 protests within 90 days.

NJA Chairperson Joseph Openda urged relevant State agencies to comply with the court's directives, ensure timely compensation and expedite investigations into the incidents to establish accountability.

The association said the judgment reaffirmed constitutional protections for journalists covering public demonstrations and warned that police officers who violate those rights must be held accountable.

NJA further reiterated its commitment to defending press freedom, protecting journalists and pursuing justice whenever media practitioners' rights are violated.