The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has challenged Parliament to address gaps in a proposed law on investigations into suspicious deaths, warning that the current provisions do not adequately provide for its involvement in cases where police officers are implicated.

The authority wants the National Coroners Service Bill, 2026, amended to clearly establish how the proposed institution will support its investigations into deaths caused by police action, failure to act or police operations.

IPOA is particularly seeking access to medical and forensic expertise through the proposed Service, including assistance with postmortem examinations and the management of crime scenes where deaths involving police officers occur.

In its submissions to the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Health on Thursday, November 26, the oversight body said the proposed law had not sufficiently addressed the relationship between the two institutions.

"The Bill doesn't adequately link the Service's functions to assist the Authority in investigating deaths arising from police action, inaction or operations," IPOA said in its submission.

The authority also expressed concern that the proposed legislation appears to provide for collaboration between the National Coroners Service, the National Police Service (NPS) and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), without giving sufficient consideration to IPOA's statutory responsibilities.

It wants the new institution to play a clear supporting role in investigations conducted by the watchdog, particularly where specialised medical assessments, forensic examinations and proper handling of crime scenes are required.

The National Coroners Service Bill, sponsored by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, proposes the creation of an independent body to investigate deaths that are suspicious, sudden or unexplained.

The proposed law also seeks to establish procedures governing postmortem examinations and regulate the transfer of deceased persons into and out of Kenya.

The latest legislative push follows an earlier attempt in 2016, which resulted in the National Coroners Service Act being enacted in 2017. However, the law has never been operationalised.

The renewed effort to establish the institution comes against the backdrop of concerns over the investigation and handling of unexplained deaths, including incidents in which police officers are suspected of involvement.

Meanwhile, the State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards has backed the proposed legislation, saying Kenya needs an independent Coroners Service supported by adequate funding to carry out its responsibilities.

The department, however, wants changes to strengthen the proposed institution's working relationship with the health sector, noting that hospitals, healthcare workers, public mortuaries and port surveillance systems will be central to implementing the law.

The proposals were presented during a stakeholder engagement organised by the National Assembly's Health Committee, chaired by Seme MP James Nyikal, as lawmakers gathered views on the proposed legislation.

Other institutions that appeared before the committee to present their positions included the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the State Department for Justice, Human Rights and Constitutional Affairs, the ODPP and the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

The committee will review the submissions and recommendations from the participating institutions as it prepares its report on the Bill.

Members are expected to hold a retreat over the weekend to complete the report before submitting it to the National Assembly for consideration.