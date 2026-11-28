Player unavailable. Watch on the source platform, or choose another video below.
When you lay your hands on them in the name of discipline, is that really love or abuse?
John VincentVideo
When you lay your hands on them in the name of discipline, is that really love or abuse?
About this video
Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM
Follow us:
Facebook: Radio Generation-Kenya X: @RadioGenKe Instagram: @radiogenke TikTok: RadioGenKe
JK Live
Saturdays: 7 PM - 12 AM
Host: John Karani
Producer: Triza Wangu
Digital: John Vincent