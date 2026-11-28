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When you lay your hands on them in the name of discipline, is that really love or abuse?

When you lay your hands on them in the name of discipline, is that really love or abuse?

About this video Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM Follow us: Facebook: Radio Generation-Kenya X: @RadioGenKe Instagram: @radiogenke TikTok: RadioGenKe JK Live Saturdays: 7 PM - 12 AM Host: John Karani Producer: Triza Wangu Digital: John Vincent