Detectives have arrested a man suspected of receiving and dismantling stolen mobile phones in Mowlem, Nairobi, following an intelligence-led operation.

The suspect, identified as Patrick Muthui, was arrested in the Tononoka area after detectives from Dandora received information that led them to his alleged hideout.

According to detectives, a search of the premises uncovered several dismantled mobile phones and electronic equipment believed to have been used to unlock devices and tamper with their International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers.

The operation was conducted following intelligence linking the suspect to the handling of stolen mobile phones.

“An intelligence-led operation by detectives from Dandora led to the arrest of a notorious receiver of stolen mobile phones in Mowlem, Nairobi,” detectives said in a statement.

They said the suspect was cornered in the Tononoka area after a tip-off directed officers to his location.

The recovered devices and electronic equipment have been secured as exhibits as investigations continue.

Muthui remains in police custody undergoing processing ahead of his arraignment in court.

Detectives are also pursuing further leads to establish the rightful owners of the recovered phones, with investigations expected to determine the circumstances under which the devices were obtained.

The operation forms part of police efforts to disrupt networks involved in the handling of stolen mobile phones and the alteration of device identification details.

Police have not disclosed the number of phones recovered or the estimated value of the devices and equipment seized during the operation.