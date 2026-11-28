Parents and young footballers have been urged to stay away from football trials advertised by FC Metropol HP Kenya after the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) clarified that the organisation has no permission to recruit or identify talent through the planned exercises.

In a warning issued on Saturday, November 28, FKF said the activities had been advertised in five regions despite the organisers not obtaining the required clearance from the national football governing body.

The planned exercises are set to run from November 28 to December 7, 2026, covering Nairobi, Kisii, Eldoret, Meru and Mombasa.

FKF said the announcement was necessary to alert football stakeholders, particularly young players and their families, about activities being promoted without its approval.

“FKF wishes to alert football stakeholders, parents, guardians, players and the general public to unauthorised football trials and talent identification activities being advertised and conducted across the country,” the notice read in part.

According to the schedule, Nairobi is expected to host the trials on November 28 and 29, before the programme moves to Kisii on November 30 and December 1.

The exercises are then scheduled for Eldoret on December 2 and 3, Meru on December 4 and 5, and Mombasa on December 6 and 7.

The Federation made it clear that FC Metropol HP Kenya had not received any formal approval to organise the recruitment exercises.

“FC Metropol HP Kenya has not been granted any approval, licence or authorisation by FKF to conduct these trials,” the Federation stressed.

FKF also warned that the lack of approval extended to any football trials, scouting exercises or other related programmes organised by individuals, academies and institutions without the necessary clearance.

“Any football trials, talent identification programmes or other football activities conducted or advertised by individuals, organisations, academies or entities without the requisite approval from the Federation are unauthorised,” the notice stated.

The Federation further cautioned against the use of its official name, logo and branding in advertisements for football programmes that it has not sanctioned.

It warned that individuals and organisations should not use its identity to create the impression that their activities have official backing or to collect money from participants without its permission.

FKF called on parents, guardians and players to establish the credibility of football trials before making payments, travelling to venues or spending money on related arrangements.

“The public is urged to exercise due diligence to protect aspiring footballers from possible fraud, exploitation and misleading representations,” FKF said.

Despite the warning, the Federation maintained that it remained committed to expanding football opportunities through genuine talent identification programmes, grassroots development and other legitimate initiatives.

It asked organisers seeking to hold approved trials or scouting activities to first approach its National Office and obtain the required authorisation before announcing or conducting the exercises.

FKF said it was willing to support and partner with credible organisations working to identify young talent and strengthen football development across the country.