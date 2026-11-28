Maseno University has appointed Professor Bulitia Godrick Mathews as its substantive Vice Chancellor, ending a prolonged recruitment process that faced legal challenges over allegations of irregularities and a lack of transparency.

The university's council announced the appointment on Friday, November 27, 2026, confirming that Bulitia would assume office immediately.

In a statement, the Council said the appointment was made under Section 35(1)(a)(v) of the Universities Act, with the concurrence of the Cabinet Secretary for Education.

“In exercise of the provision of the Universities Act Section 35(1)(a)(v) and with the concurrence of the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Education, the University Council is pleased to inform you that it has appointed Prof. Bulitia Godrick Mathews as the substantive Vice Chancellor of Maseno University with immediate effect,” the Council stated.

According to the university, Bulitia emerged as the top-ranked candidate in a competitive recruitment exercise conducted by the Public Service Commission (PSC). The Council, however, said it also considered other factors before reaching its final decision.

The appointment follows a series of court proceedings challenging the recruitment process, with some applicants questioning the criteria the PSC used to shortlist candidates for the university's top administrative position.

On Thursday, November 26, High Court Judge Justice Joe Omido declined an application seeking to stop the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor pending an inter partes hearing of the matter.

In his ruling, Justice Omido rejected the request, allowing the university to proceed with the appointment despite the petitioner's efforts to obtain temporary orders restraining the process.

“It is hereby ordered that prayer 2, seeking an order preventing the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor pending the inter partes hearing of the application, is declined,” the judge ruled.

The application came after the High Court dismissed consolidated petitions challenging the PSC's recruitment process on November 24.

The petitioners had questioned why the commission forwarded only three candidates to the university's Council despite claims that other applicants had scored higher during the interviews.

They argued that the selection process raised concerns about fairness, transparency and merit, maintaining that the commission had failed to demonstrate why the three candidates were prioritized over other applicants.

However, Justice Omido ruled that the petitioners had not presented sufficient evidence to establish that the PSC violated the Constitution or the law in conducting the recruitment exercise and selecting candidates for consideration.

In declining to suspend the appointment, the judge observed that the earlier judgment had dismissed the petitions without directing the university to appoint a particular candidate.

“The court is therefore not persuaded that it would be appropriate to grant, at this stage, an interim restraint which is in respect of a negative order,” Justice Omido stated.

The judge nevertheless allowed the petitioner to pursue the matter before the Court of Appeal and seek temporary orders as he prepares to challenge the earlier judgment.

The latest ruling therefore removed the immediate legal restraint the petitioner sought, allowing the Maseno University Council to proceed with the appointment of Bulitia.

His appointment marks the conclusion of the university's recruitment exercise at the Council level, although the petitioner retains the option of pursuing further legal action at the appellate court.