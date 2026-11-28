Kenya is facing a worsening banditry crisis, with security incidents involving cattle raids, armed attacks and livestock theft increasing over the past year, leaving 94 people dead and more communities exposed to violence, displacement and economic disruption.

A new national security report records 913 banditry attacks in the 12 months to August 2026, up from 673 incidents reported in the preceding year, representing a 36 per cent increase as insecurity persists across parts of the North Rift, Upper Eastern and Northern Kenya.

The findings are contained in the Annual Report on the State of National Security, tabled in Parliament by President William Ruto last week, which outlines the scale of banditry, the losses suffered by communities and the measures being pursued to address the problem.

The report says cattle rustling has increasingly taken the form of organised criminal activity, driven by illegal weapons, networks operating across borders, retaliatory attacks and disputes between communities.

“Cattle rustling has evolved into organised crime characterised by the proliferation of illicit firearms, cross-border networks, violent revenge attacks and inter-communal tension,” the government notes in its report.

Livestock theft and recoveries both increase

The number of livestock stolen during the reporting period also rose, with 22,885 animals reported missing in 2025/2026, compared to 20,308 in the previous financial year, a 13 per cent increase.

Security agencies, however, recorded an improvement in the recovery of stolen animals, retrieving 15,697 livestock during the latest reporting period against 11,704 in the previous year, representing a 34 per cent rise.

Despite the increased recoveries, cattle raids continue to affect the livelihoods of pastoral communities, with families facing losses that disrupt economic activities, force displacement and interfere with access to education and essential services.

“The vice has led to loss of life, displacement of communities, destruction of property and disruption of social and economic activities,” the report says.

94 deaths, 108 injuries recorded

The violence claimed 94 lives and left 108 people injured during the year under review, compared to 93 fatalities and 71 injuries recorded in the preceding period.

Police also arrested 354 suspects linked to banditry, marking a 23 per cent increase from the 288 arrests made in the previous reporting period.

The government says it has intensified intelligence-based security operations, increased the mobility of security agencies and strengthened deployments in areas frequently affected by armed raids.

Disarmament efforts have led to the recovery of 2,394 illegally held firearms, while the opening of security roads has been prioritised to improve access to remote areas and allow security teams to respond more effectively.

Authorities have also expanded community policing, peacebuilding programmes and initiatives aimed at supporting alternative livelihoods, alongside rehabilitating schools in affected areas to help restore learning.

Porous borders, climate change complicate security efforts

The report identifies several factors that continue to hinder efforts to contain banditry, including porous borders, the circulation of illegal firearms, difficult terrain and inadequate cooperation between local communities and security agencies.

Competition over grazing land and water has also contributed to conflicts, with climate change placing additional pressure on resources available to pastoral communities.

The commercialisation of livestock theft and high levels of illiteracy in affected areas are further cited as challenges facing security and peacebuilding efforts.

“Climate change and increasing competition over grazing resources continue to exacerbate inter-community conflicts and livestock-related violence,” the report notes.

Government outlines fresh measures

The government plans to strengthen security operations through the acquisition of specialised equipment, surveillance technology and improved communication systems, while expanding security roads to enhance response capabilities.

It also intends to deepen cooperation with neighbouring countries to disrupt cross-border livestock theft and illegal arms networks, alongside improving livestock identification and traceability systems to prevent stolen animals from being sold.

Other planned interventions include promoting climate-smart livestock production, supporting affordable livestock insurance and encouraging alternative dispute resolution to address disputes over grazing land and administrative boundaries.

The report says strengthening ties with local communities, improving early warning systems and building public trust will remain central to efforts to restore lasting peace in banditry-prone areas.