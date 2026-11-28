Kenya's growing demand for driving lessons is putting pressure on training institutions, with a new national survey revealing that most driving schools have very few vehicles to prepare learners for practical driving tests.

The 2026 TVET Mapping and Census Report by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) found that 1,029 out of 1,391 driving schools assessed across the country have a maximum of two training vehicles. Another 19 institutions have no vehicles at all for teaching learners how to drive.

The findings mean that about 74 per cent of the country's driving schools are operating with a limited number of vehicles, while a further 1.4 per cent lack the basic equipment needed for practical driving instruction.

The situation comes as the number of people seeking driving lessons continues to increase, with national enrolment rising from 208,360 in 2024 to 243,842 in 2025, representing a 17 per cent growth.

Private institutions accounted for the largest share of learners, recording an increase from 184,446 trainees in 2024 to 216,135 the following year.

Public driving schools also registered higher enrolment, with the number of learners growing from 23,914 to 27,707 during the same period.

A breakdown of the figures by county shows that Nairobi had the largest number of driving school trainees, with 70,225 learners. Kiambu came second with 34,002, while Mombasa recorded 17,827.

Beyond the shortage of training vehicles, the survey points to limited investment in modern teaching equipment, with most driving schools relying on basic materials to deliver lessons.

Model town boards were available in 1,370 institutions, making them the most widely used instructional resource. Road-sign posters were present in 1,367 schools, while 1,344 had charts for teaching traffic rules and other driving concepts.

However, more advanced tools that could support practical learning were considerably less common.

Only 355 driving schools had installed driving simulators, while 349 had projectors, placing the two among the least available learning resources in the sector.

The report also highlights the limited opportunities available to persons with disabilities who wish to acquire driving skills.

Nationally, only 88 driving schools, equivalent to 6.3 per cent of the institutions surveyed, had vehicles modified to accommodate learners with disabilities.

Access to such facilities remains uneven, with 23 counties having no driving school with an adapted vehicle.

Nairobi had the highest number of institutions with specialised vehicles at 24, followed by Kiambu with nine and Kisumu with eight.

The survey further identified weaknesses in regulatory compliance, finding that 50 driving schools were operating without valid licences from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

Of these institutions, 28 had applied to the authority for licensing, while the remaining 22 had not lodged applications seeking approval to operate.

The findings highlight the challenges facing Kenya's driving instruction sector, where rising enrolment is being accompanied by shortages of training vehicles, limited access to modern teaching equipment and inadequate facilities for learners with disabilities.