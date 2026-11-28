Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has challenged Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna to remain grounded and accountable to Kenyans if he eventually takes over the country's leadership, joking that he would spearhead his removal should he become arrogant or adopt the habits of leaders he has criticised.

Speaking during a diaspora engagement in Dallas, Texas, Natembeya backed Sifuna's presidential ambitions but cautioned that winning the presidency should not be an excuse to abandon the values and conduct that have earned him support.

"We want to have a leader who is coming to deliver services to the people," Natembeya told the gathering.

The governor, who was standing alongside Sifuna, said he would not hesitate to mobilise against the senator if he turned into a dishonest, abusive or self-important leader after assuming office.

"For us, we are telling Sifuna, if Kenyans give you a chance, as we are hopeful they will give him a chance, akianza kuwa muongo, mtu wa matusi, full of ego, mimi kama Natembeya nitaongoza..." he said before pausing to laugh alongside Sifuna, who was standing beside him on the podium.

Natembeya went on to suggest that Sifuna could be forced out of office before completing even a fraction of his term if he failed to live up to the expectations of those backing him.

"Haitafika hata quarter term. Tutafukuza yeye, sindio?" he asked the audience, who responded in agreement.

He also singled out the use of elaborate presidential motorcades and security arrangements that often disrupt traffic, saying such practices would be among the reasons he would turn against Sifuna if he became president.

"Bro, tukianza kuona wewe unaenda kanisani na convoy ya magari hamsini, unafukuza kila mtu kwa barabara, unafungua watu barabara for 30 minutes, kama bado unaoga barabara imefungwa, sasa hiyo mambo ndiyo itafanya tukufukuze. Ama namna gani?" he posed.

(If we start seeing you going to church with a convoy of 50 vehicles, forcing everyone off the roads and keeping roads closed for 30 minutes, even when you are still taking a shower, those are the things that will make us send you home. Isn't that so?)

The remarks triggered laughter among those present, with Sifuna joining in as Natembeya continued to outline, in jest, the standards he expected the senator to uphold.

The governor further advised Sifuna against changing his dressing style in anticipation of occupying State House, suggesting that he should retain his casual look as the movement focused on getting work done.

"And I've told Sifuna not to wear suits because you are going shambani to do work. Avae vile tu huwa anavaa, avae vest. We are going to work. Itafika wakati wa kuvaa masuti," he said, prompting another round of laughter.

Natembeya's remarks also served as a public show of support for Sifuna's political ambitions, with the governor pledging to continue campaigning for him and urging Kenyans attending the gathering to pray for the senator as the movement advances its political agenda.

The Dallas engagement was part of the Linda Mwananchi Movement's diaspora tour of the United States, which kicked off on November 21 and is expected to end on December 7. The team is visiting several states to engage Kenyans living abroad.