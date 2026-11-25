The High Court in Kisumu has upheld the recruitment process for Maseno University Vice-Chancellor, dismissing two petitions that challenged the Public Service Commission's handling of the selection exercise over alleged breaches of fairness, transparency and merit.

Justice Joe M. Omido dismissed the consolidated petitions filed by Evans Ochieng Aseto and Solomon Erick Omondi Okello, ruling that the petitioners had not demonstrated sufficient grounds to warrant the court's intervention in the recruitment process.

The dispute stemmed from a recruitment exercise advertised by the Public Service Commission (PSC) on December 16, 2025, inviting applications for the position of Maseno University Vice-Chancellor.

The commission set January 9, 2026, as the application deadline and outlined the academic, professional and leadership qualifications required for candidates seeking the top university position.

However, the exercise subsequently faced legal challenges over the manner in which the commission conducted the selection and shortlisting, with the petitioners alleging that the process failed to meet constitutional standards of transparency, accountability, fairness, equality and competitiveness.

A key point of contention was the PSC's decision to forward three candidates ranked first, fourth and fifth to the Maseno University Council, while leaving out candidates who had ranked second and third during the interviews.

The petitioners questioned the decision, arguing that bypassing candidates who had performed better in the rankings raised concerns over merit and compliance with the Universities Act.

The court also considered concerns raised over ethnic representation, the treatment of Prof. Jakim Mulaa, the eligibility of Prof. Eric Otieno Nyamitha and whether the academic and professional requirements set out for the position had been applied consistently.

The recruitment had also attracted a separate legal challenge from Prof. Mary Abukutsa-Onyango, who accused the PSC of failing to include her in the shortlist despite claiming to have submitted her application before the deadline.

In April 2026, the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nairobi temporarily stopped the recruitment after granting her leave to pursue judicial review proceedings against the commission and Maseno University.

Abukutsa-Onyango argued that her application for the Maseno University position had not been acknowledged, unlike her applications for similar positions at the University of Nairobi and Kenyatta University.

However, in his judgment delivered on November 24, Justice Omido found that the petitioners in the consolidated cases had not established violations of the Constitution or applicable laws that would justify overturning the recruitment exercise.

"The 2nd Petitioner has not established a violation of the Constitution or the applicable law sufficient to warrant the intervention of this Court," the judge ruled.

The court consequently dismissed both petitions and directed that each party bear its own costs, citing the public interest involved in the proceedings and the constitutional issues raised.