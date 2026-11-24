The Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced additional internship opportunities for graduates seeking to gain professional experience in government institutions, opening another recruitment window for young Kenyans looking to enter the job market through the National Internship Programme (NIP) for the 2026/2027 financial year.

The new opportunities will give successful applicants a chance to work in government ministries, state departments and agencies for 12 months, during which they will receive practical training, mentorship and professional skills development.

In a notice published on MyGov on Tuesday, November 24, the commission invited qualified graduates to submit their applications through its official recruitment portals by December 14, 2026.

The recruitment is open to holders of bachelor's degrees and diplomas in any field of study from recognised institutions, provided they meet the other requirements set out by the commission.

Applicants must also have computer skills and must not have previously participated in a similar government internship programme.

Explaining the expansion, the commission said the government had broadened the previous Public Service Internship Programme (PSIP) into the National Internship Programme to reach more young people and improve their chances of securing employment.

"The Government of Kenya recognizes the importance of youth empowerment, skills development and employment creation in promoting inclusive economic growth and national development.

"In this regard, the Government has expanded the Public Service Internship Programme (PSIP) into a National Internship Programme (NIP) to broaden access to workplace opportunities, enhance youth employability and equip more young people with the practical skills, knowledge and competencies required to contribute effectively to the labour market and national development," the commission stated.

Under the expanded programme, successful applicants will be posted to different public institutions, including government ministries, departments, state agencies, corporations, public universities and other public bodies.

The internship will last for 12 months and will not be renewable. During this period, participants will be expected to carry out duties assigned by their supervisors while gaining practical experience in their respective areas of placement.

They will also be required to keep records of the skills and knowledge acquired throughout the programme and take part in mentorship, coaching and other professional development activities.

The commission said interns would be assigned responsibilities that support the programme's objectives while allowing them to build practical competencies needed in the workplace.

"The duties include, but are not limited to, completing duties mutually agreed upon and assigned by the supervisors, documenting relevant skills acquired in their areas of deployment, actively participating in mentorship, coaching and other relevant learning and development activities, and undertaking any other duties and responsibilities assigned in line with the objectives of the programme," the notice stated.

Unlike unpaid work placements, the National Internship Programme provides participants with a monthly stipend to support them during their training period. However, the commission did not disclose the amount, stating that payments would be made at a rate determined by the government.

Graduates who complete the full 12-month placement will receive certificates from the Public Service Commission as recognition of their participation in the programme.

Interested candidates have been directed to submit their applications through the commission's official recruitment platforms at www.publicservice.go.ke or www.psckjobs.go.ke before the December 14 deadline.

The commission has, however, clarified that applicants who had already submitted their details for internship opportunities advertised under the Public Service Internship Programme, Digital Literacy Programme and Affordable Housing Programme for the 2026/2027 financial year will not be required to apply again.

Their previous applications will remain valid and will be considered competitively alongside those submitted during the additional recruitment exercise.

The clarification means graduates who had participated in the earlier application process do not need to repeat the exercise to remain eligible for consideration under the expanded recruitment.

The additional internship slots form part of the government's efforts to provide graduates with opportunities to gain workplace experience, develop professional skills and improve their prospects in an increasingly competitive employment market.

Through placements in different public institutions, the programme seeks to expose young people to government operations while allowing them to apply knowledge gained through their academic training in practical work environments.

The Public Service Commission reiterated that it is an equal opportunity employer, with recruitment guided by its commitment to an ethical, inclusive and citizen-centred public service.