People’s Liberation Party (PLP) leader Martha Karua has launched her campaign for the 2027 presidency, positioning her bid around the need for accountable leadership, justice and a country where every citizen has an opportunity to thrive.

The former Justice Minister made her announcement on Friday, November 27, during a Nairobi event titled Simama na Martha Karua for Presidency 2027, officially setting in motion her campaign for the country's top political office.

“I am Martha Karua, and I am running for President of Kenya 2027,” she declared in a video trailer released ahead of the event.

Karua said her decision to seek the presidency was driven by a conviction that Kenya can achieve a better future through leadership that respects citizens, upholds justice and is answerable to the public.

“A declaration marks a beginning, not a destination,” Karua said.

“Today, I begin a journey towards the Kenya we have always known is possible – a country where leadership is accountable, opportunity is within reach, justice is upheld, and every citizen’s dignity matters.”

She described her presidential bid as a responsibility she had taken on with confidence in the country's potential, urging Kenyans to believe in the possibility of building a nation that delivers for its people.

“I am running for President of the Republic of Kenya in 2027, and I do so with a deep sense of responsibility and an unwavering belief in the promise of our nation,” she added.

The PLP leader also explained the philosophy behind her campaign slogan, Simama, saying it was intended to encourage Kenyans to actively pursue change instead of settling for the status quo.

“Every generation is confronted with a choice: to accept the world as it is, or to dare to imagine what it could become. Change has never come from standing by,” she said.

Karua said the slogan represents a call to defend values and principles that matter to citizens, including justice, dignity and equal opportunities, rather than being limited to the pursuit of political power.

“To Simama is more than to stand. It is to take a position. To stand for justice, for dignity, for opportunity, for the principles we believe in, and for a future we refuse to leave to chance,” Karua said.

“It is not simply about standing for office. It is about standing for something. For Kenya. For the promise of this country.”

She concluded her declaration by inviting Kenyans to join her in the campaign, saying the country's future required citizens to take a deliberate stand.

“Today, I make my stand. And I invite you to make yours. Simama na Kenya. Simama na Martha.”

Karua was born on September 22, 1957, in Kimunye, Kirinyaga County. She trained as a lawyer, began her career as a magistrate and later moved into private practice before entering politics.

She represented Gichugu Constituency in Parliament for four terms from 1992 and served as Justice Minister. She previously ran for president in 2013 and was Raila Odinga's running mate in the 2022 General Election.

Her declaration comes amid ongoing discussions among opposition leaders on how to consolidate their political forces ahead of the 2027 elections, with the possibility of settling on a single candidate to challenge President William Ruto.

Karua is part of the United Opposition, which includes former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader, Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, associated with the Linda Mwananchi movement, among other political figures.