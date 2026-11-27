Kenya and Zimbabwe have signed seven new agreements covering trade promotion, housing, immigration, customs cooperation and cultural exchange, as the two countries move to strengthen bilateral ties and expand cooperation across several sectors.

President William Ruto announced the agreements on Friday during the inaugural session of the Kenya-Zimbabwe Bi-National Commission held at State House, Nairobi, alongside Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The latest agreements bring the total number of bilateral instruments between the two countries to 24, following the signing of an agreement establishing the Bi-National Commission on November 25, 2026.

The new instruments cover cooperation between foreign service training institutions, immigration matters, affordable housing and building technologies, arts, culture and heritage, as well as collaboration between the Kenya News Agency and Zimbabwe's InterAfrican News Agency.

The two countries also agreed to strengthen customs cooperation through mutual assistance and information exchange between their revenue authorities, while Kenya's Export Promotion and Branding Agency and Zimbabwe's ZimTrade will work together to promote trade.

President William Ruto welcomes his Zimbabwean counterpart, Emmerson Mnangagwa, to the inaugural Kenya-Zimbabwe Bi-National Commission at State House, Nairobi, on November 27, 2026. — PCS

Ruto said the agreements were part of efforts to strengthen economic relations and create opportunities for businesses and citizens in both countries.

“Following the signing of the agreement establishing the Bi-National Commission on 25th November 2026, we have today signed seven additional instruments, bringing the total between our countries to 24,” Ruto said.

The two governments are also pursuing additional agreements in extradition, mutual legal assistance, transfer of sentenced persons, prisons and correctional services, energy, maritime affairs and avoidance of double taxation.

Ruto said the teams from both countries had been directed to fast-track negotiations to ensure the outstanding agreements are concluded.

The Bi-National Commission is expected to provide strategic direction to the partnership, oversee the implementation of commitments made and address emerging challenges.

The agreements come as Kenya and Zimbabwe seek to strengthen trade, investment and cooperation amid growing pressure on economies from global trade disruptions, rising costs and supply chain challenges.