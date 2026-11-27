Somalia is preparing to join other East African Community (EAC) member states in issuing regional electronic passports from January 2027, following the completion of production of the travel document and efforts to integrate its national identification and immigration systems.

The announcement was made at the EAC Chiefs of Immigration meeting held in Kampala, Uganda, on November 26, where Somali officials confirmed that the country was ready to begin distributing the passports early next year.

The EAC said on Friday, November 27, that the new travel document would be connected to Somalia’s national identification system, with citizens also expected to access passport services through the country's diplomatic missions overseas.

The development is part of Somalia’s efforts to meet regional immigration requirements and strengthen its participation in the bloc’s shared systems for travel, identification and border management.

Somalia’s Chief of Immigration, Hussein Qasim Yusuf, said the preparations demonstrated the Federal Government’s commitment to aligning national immigration services with the EAC’s regional framework.

“Somalia, as the newest Partner State, is honoured to sit fully at this table. We come to this meeting conscious that immigration is at the heart of integration. Our citizens judge the EAC by how easily, safely and predictably they can move, work and reside across our borders,” Yusuf said.

He said Somalia was working to establish a connected identification system that would link civil registration, national identification, passport issuance and border controls.

“Somalia is building one verifiable identity chain from civil registration, to National ID, which is now mandatory for passports, to the ICAO-compliant e-Passport with the EAC insignia, and ultimately to our border systems,” he added.

Somalia joins regional passport programme

Once the issuance process begins, Somalia will become the sixth EAC Partner State to provide the regional electronic passport to its citizens.

Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda and Tanzania are already issuing the document, while South Sudan has reported progress towards introducing it following the domestication of the EAC Treaty.

The regional passport programme is aimed at providing citizens with secure and standardised travel documents to support movement across borders, trade, employment and business opportunities within the Community.

Ordinary EAC e-passports are designed to remain valid for up to 10 years, with member states expected to ensure the documents are affordable and accessible to their citizens.

EAC seeks to ease cross-border movement

The passport rollout is part of the Community’s broader efforts to facilitate movement of people and workers under the Common Market Protocol, which seeks to reduce barriers to regional mobility.

However, the introduction of the regional travel document does not automatically guarantee unrestricted residence or employment in other Partner States, as additional immigration requirements may still apply.

The EAC is pursuing other measures to improve movement across the region, including the use of electronic national identity cards as travel documents, visa-free entry and the harmonisation of entry, work and residence permit procedures and fees.

EAC Deputy Secretary General Andrea Ariik Malueth said Somalia’s decision to begin issuing the passport was an important step in translating the bloc’s integration agenda into practical benefits for citizens.

“Beyond the document itself, this is about bringing our citizens closer together, facilitating movement for trade, employment and other opportunities, and ensuring that the benefits of integration are experienced in people’s everyday lives,” he said.

The Chiefs of Immigration welcomed Somalia’s progress and pledged continued support as the country implements regional immigration requirements.

The rollout is expected to strengthen Somalia’s participation in the EAC’s shared travel-document framework as the bloc continues working towards more efficient and secure movement across member states.