The Football Kenya Federation’s (FKF) attempt to reorganise its National Executive Committee has been stalled after the Sports Disputes Tribunal barred seven newly appointed officials from taking up their positions, pending the hearing of a legal challenge to the federation’s decision.

The Tribunal on Friday, November 27, issued orders suspending FKF’s November 25 resolution that installed the seven officials to replace members expelled during the federation’s November 7 Special General Meeting in Meru. The appointees were also restrained from exercising any authority or carrying out duties attached to their respective positions until further directions are issued.

The orders were issued following an urgent application filed on November 26 by Brian Mbugua Karanja against FKF, its National Executive Committee and two other respondents. The Tribunal directed the applicant to serve the federation, respondents and interested parties with the application and supporting documents by close of business on Friday.

Those named in the proceedings have been given until December 4 to file and serve their responses, after which the matter will return before the Tribunal on December 8 at 2:30 pm for confirmation of compliance and further directions.

The case will be handled by a three-member panel comprising Hon. Eddie Omondi, who will preside, alongside Hon. Allan Mola and Hon. Victor Omwebu.

The ruling places FKF’s planned changes to its executive structure on hold, preventing the seven appointees from exercising the powers and responsibilities assigned to them under the contested resolution.

FKF had announced the changes on Tuesday evening following a NEC meeting, saying the appointments were intended to fill vacancies created after seven members were expelled at the November 7 Special General Meeting in Meru. The federation had said the new officials would begin serving immediately, with their appointments subject to ratification at the next General Assembly.

The replacements included Caleb Amwayi, who was appointed Deputy President in place of MacDonald Mariga, and Hanisi Mwakoja, who was named Coast Region NEC Member, replacing Gabriel Mghendi.

Dan Njuguna was appointed Central Region NEC Member, taking over from Robert Macharia, while Boaz Kibet was named Upper Rift Region NEC Member, replacing Bernard Lagat.

Maurice Nyai was appointed Nyanza Region NEC Member in place of Collins Opiyo Kalee, while Jectone Obure was named Nairobi Region NEC Member, replacing Daniel Akala Shikanda.

Maqulate Atieno was also appointed NEC Women's Representative, taking over from Violet Kerubo Momanyi.

The latest legal intervention comes amid a series of court proceedings surrounding the November 7 meeting and the removal of the seven officials.

On the same day FKF announced the replacements, the High Court in Siaya struck out a petition challenging the resolutions adopted at the meeting and the expulsion of the seven NEC members.

Although the Siaya decision cleared the way for FKF to proceed with the appointments, the Tribunal's latest orders have halted their implementation, leaving the federation's reorganisation plan awaiting further legal direction.