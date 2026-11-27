Kenya and Zimbabwe are seeking to expand bilateral trade and investment after their commercial exchanges grew by 63 per cent in 2025, with President William Ruto pointing to fresh opportunities for businesses in both countries.

Speaking during the inaugural Kenya-Zimbabwe Bi-National Commission meeting at State House, Nairobi, on Friday, Ruto said trade between the two countries increased from $35.3 million in 2024 to $57.6 million in 2025, providing room for further expansion.

The two countries have identified an estimated $53 million in additional export opportunities and agreed to address barriers that continue to affect the movement of goods and services across their borders.

Kenya is targeting increased exports of processed palm oil, cement clinker and coated iron and steel products to Zimbabwe, while Zimbabwe is expected to expand shipments of sugar products and ceramic tiles into the Kenyan market.

Ruto said the two governments had agreed to improve trade logistics, simplify customs procedures, facilitate cross-border payments, lower transport costs and harmonise standards to make business easier.

President William Ruto speaking during the inaugural Kenya-Zimbabwe Bi-National Commission at State House, Nairobi, on November 27, 2026. — PCS

“We agreed to deepen private sector engagement, address tariff and non-tariff barriers, simplify customs procedures, facilitate cross-border payments, reduce transport costs, improve trade logistics and harmonise standards,” he said.

The Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency and ZimTrade are expected to strengthen commercial linkages between businesses in the two countries, with the Kenya-Zimbabwe Business Forum scheduled for February 2, 2027, in Nairobi.

The forum will bring together businesses and investors to explore commercial opportunities, establish partnerships and pursue joint ventures.

The two countries also plan to use regional and continental trade frameworks, including the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), the Tripartite Free Trade Area and the African Continental Free Trade Area, to widen market access and develop regional value chains.

Beyond trade, Kenya and Zimbabwe agreed to pursue cooperation in agriculture, agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, mineral processing, renewable energy, digital and financial services, tourism and logistics.

Ruto said the two countries could leverage their complementary economic strengths, with Zimbabwe's agricultural, mineral and tourism resources working alongside Kenya's manufacturing, financial, digital services and transport infrastructure.

The partnership is expected to support industrial development, boost productivity and create employment opportunities as the two governments work to implement commitments made under the newly established Bi-National Commission.