DAP-Kenya Party Leader Eugene Wamalwa has revisited his political relationship with Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, detailing how he helped bring him into the party and allegedly secured financial support from former President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Wamalwa said Natembeya joined DAP-Kenya after resigning as Rift Valley Regional Commissioner, describing him as someone he personally invited into the party and supported in his bid to become governor.

Speaking during an interview on Hot 96 on Sunday, November 29, 2026, Wamalwa claimed he played a key role in connecting Natembeya to Uhuru, who he alleged financed the governor's campaign in full.

“When he (Natembeya) resigned as regional commissioner, he came to this party (DAP-K) as my invitee. And we were able to support him, carry him along with my friend and brother, President Uhuru,” Wamalwa said.

He added that Natembeya had acknowledged his financial limitations at the time, claiming that the former President stepped in to provide the resources needed for his gubernatorial campaign.

“I had him acknowledge that he indeed didn't have much money. In fact, Uhuru assisted him, financing him 100%. But he does not say who took him to Uhuru,” Wamalwa stated.

The DAP-Kenya leader said he was the person who facilitated the connection between Natembeya and the former Head of State, arguing that his contribution to the governor's political journey had not received recognition.

Wamalwa also recalled how Natembeya joined DAP-Kenya in January 2022, shortly after the party was launched in December 2021.

According to Wamalwa, he welcomed Natembeya into the party and supported his political ambitions, eventually helping him secure a platform to contest for the Trans Nzoia governorship.

He used the relationship to explain why he felt Natembeya should acknowledge the role the party and its leadership played in his rise to elective politics.

Wamalwa likened his support to someone helping another person establish themselves before later distancing themselves from the people who helped them.

He also cited other political leaders who benefited from DAP-Kenya's support, including governors and elected representatives, arguing the party played a significant role in building political careers.

Wamalwa speaks on fallout with Natembeya

The remarks come amid differences between Wamalwa and Natembeya over the direction of DAP-Kenya and the opposition's political leadership ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Wamalwa accused Natembeya of attempting to take over the party leadership, alleging that an incident at the party's premises involved people accompanying the governor from Trans Nzoia.

“He (Natembeya) attempted a coup in this party. This place was surrounded. It was a very sad day for me to see someone trying to take over power because he thinks he's the messiah and he does not respect the constitution of the party that nominated him and supported him to become governor,” Wamalwa said.

He further alleged that a journalist's camera was smashed during the incident and that some journalists were injured. Wamalwa made these claims during the interview.

Despite the accusations, Wamalwa maintained that he had no personal differences with Natembeya, saying the disagreements had been addressed internally.

“We resolved our issues. I have no personal differences with him, but he is free to enjoy the freedoms of association,” he said.

Wamalwa added that Natembeya was at liberty to associate with other political formations if he no longer wished to remain aligned with DAP-Kenya.

“If he wishes not to associate with our kiosk, let others do so. Let him associate with the new supermarkets. It is his right. I respect it,” Wamalwa stated.

The DAP-Kenya leader's remarks highlight the strained political relationship between the two leaders, with Wamalwa using Natembeya's entry into the party and his 2022 campaign to explain the support he says he provided before their differences emerged.