Kenya's preparations to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the 2029 World Athletics Championships could face financial challenges after the State Department for Sports revealed an Sh8.38 billion shortfall in its proposed recurrent budget for the 2027/28 financial year.

Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi told the National Assembly Sports and Culture Committee that the department had requested Sh10.77 billion to meet its recurrent expenditure needs but received an allocation of only Sh2.39 billion, leaving a deficit of Sh8,384,237,503.

Mwangi, who appeared before the committee chaired by Dan Wanyama on Tuesday, said the additional resources were necessary to support preparations for the two major international sporting events and maintain the department's regular operations.

He told lawmakers that a substantial portion of the requested funding would go towards meeting the country's hosting obligations for AFCON 2027 and preparations for the 2029 World Athletics Championships.

“The higher requirement in FY 2027/28 are for preparation to host AFCON 2027 which is Sh 3,546,789,165 and the 2029 World Athletics Championships which is Sh 3.9 billion,” Mwangi told the committee.

“The requirements also provide for essential recurrent obligations necessary to sustain the operations and delivery of the State Departments core programs.”

The department's overall budget requirement for the 2027/28 financial year stands at Sh42.01 billion, covering Sh10.77 billion in recurrent expenditure and Sh31.23 billion for development projects.

However, the Budget Policy Statement has provided for Sh27.74 billion, creating a funding gap that could affect the implementation of the department's planned programmes.

During the session, Wanyama challenged the department to address pending payments owed to sports federations, warning that accumulated debts had placed several organisations in a difficult financial position.

He said settling the outstanding obligations should be among the department's priorities, alongside completing sports academies in constituencies across the country.

The committee chair also pointed out that supporting national teams was one of the main responsibilities of the Sports Fund, noting that although progress had been made, federations continued to face financial difficulties due to unpaid dues.

“The issue of funding of national team was one of the priority things that the sports fund must do. So far we are doing well but federations have issues that you have quite a number of debts to pay to them and they are having a lot of problems,” Wanyama said.

Meanwhile, the State Department for Youth Affairs and Creative Economy raised concerns over the absence of funding for its film location mapping project in the 2027/28 financial year.

Principal Secretary Jacob Fikirini informed the committee that the exercise was still underway and was expected to be completed by June 2027.

The department further reported that it had received Sh974.95 million in recurrent funding during the current financial year, against expenditure of Sh400.99 million, translating to an absorption rate of 41 per cent.

Separately, the State Department for Culture, Arts and Heritage appealed for additional resources to support its operations and meet its responsibilities.

Principal Secretary Ummi Bashir told the committee that several priority programmes under the department's semi-autonomous government agencies (SAGAs) remained underfunded.

The affected institutions include the National Lottery Board, Kenya National Library Service and the National Heroes Council, all of which require additional financial support to carry out their respective mandates.

Kenya is expected to co-host AFCON 2027 alongside Tanzania and Uganda, marking the first time the continental football competition will be staged jointly by three countries.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has designated six cities across the three host nations to stage the tournament.

Nairobi will represent Kenya, while Tanzania's hosting venues will include Dar es Salaam, Arusha and Zanzibar. Uganda will host matches in Kampala and Hoima.

The competition is scheduled to take place between June 19 and July 17, 2027.