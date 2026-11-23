Kenya's preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) are drawing lessons from major continental football competitions, with the Local Organising Committee (LOC) seeking to strengthen its capacity through international benchmarking and investment in advanced stadium technology.

Tony Lungaho, Head of Secretariat of Kenya's AFCON 2027 Local Organising Committee, says his experience overseeing operations during the African Nations Championship (CHAN) and attending major Confederation of African Football (CAF) competitions exposed gaps in the country's capacity to organise sporting events of international standards.

Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Lungaho said attending the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup finals in Zanzibar, as well as the women's final in Morocco, gave him an opportunity to assess the scale of preparations required to successfully host major football competitions.

The visits, he said, highlighted the difference between the expectations placed on Kenya's organising committee and the experience required to execute tournaments of such magnitude.

"In the process of that, I got to go to the CAF Champions League final, the CAF Confederation Cup final, which was in Zanzibar last year, and then to the women's final in Morocco.

"Most people in the local organising committee have not exactly been involved in the organisation of events of that scale. So I land in Zanzibar, and I see what CAF put together, and then we go to Rabat, and I see what they've done for the final," he said.

"My first inclination was that we were being unfair to the people in the LOC because, in terms of capacity and just how much work needed to go into that, it was like night and day from what the expectations were versus what the reality on the ground was."

Lungaho explained that the experience convinced him that Kenya needed to expose members of its 180-person organising committee to international best practices ahead of the continental tournament.

Raila Odinga International Stadium at Talanta Sports City in Nairobi. – PHOTO/PCS

However, he explained that taking all committee members abroad to study the organisation of major competitions would be financially impractical, prompting the team to consider alternative ways of bringing international experience to Kenya.

"My thought process was that we need to get the LOC to benchmark with these events, but economically, it's not feasible to take all the 180 people who are in the local organising committee to travel to a match that is being executed to that scale.

"So what is the best alternative? Let's bring the mountain home. Let's do it here," Lungaho said.

Kenya will co-host the 2027 AFCON alongside Uganda and Tanzania in a historic three-country arrangement, with the tournament scheduled to run from June 19 to July 17, 2027.

The competition will mark AFCON's return to East Africa for the first time since Ethiopia hosted the tournament in 1976. It will also be the first edition to be jointly hosted by three countries.

As part of its preparations, Kenya is developing Talanta Sports City, whose flagship facility, the 60,000-capacity Raila Odinga International Stadium, is expected to play a central role in the country's hosting plans.

The stadium, located along Ngong Road in Nairobi, is among the country's major sporting infrastructure investments and is scheduled for official inauguration on January 5, 2027, with European clubs Bayern Munich and Ajax set to play an inaugural friendly match.

Lungaho said the facility's technological capabilities were among the considerations that shaped Kenya's ambition to deliver an international-standard football experience.

He identified three major systems incorporated into the stadium's infrastructure: goal-line technology, a native Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system and virtual offside technology.

Goal-line technology helps match officials establish whether the entire ball has crossed the goal line, eliminating uncertainty in closely contested scoring situations.

VAR enables referees to review significant match incidents, including goals, penalties and red-card decisions, while virtual offside technology uses digital imaging to establish players' positions and determine whether an attacking player was in an offside position.

Lungaho explained that the systems required dedicated infrastructure and multiple camera angles rather than relying solely on the ordinary cameras used to broadcast football matches.

"There's only one stadium that has goal-line technology, a native VAR system and virtual offside line. And that is Talanta.

"It's infrastructure. It's multiple camera angles. It's not a basic thing. So we've actually gone out of our way to put together maybe, in terms of what we've managed to do as a country, something that should be an element of pride for us," he said.

He maintained that the technology would strengthen the accuracy of officiating by enabling match officials to make more informed decisions on incidents that could influence the outcome of games.

The investment, he added, reflects Kenya's ambition to ensure that the facilities being developed for AFCON meet the technical demands of modern international football.

Beyond the construction of the stadium, the LOC's benchmarking approach is intended to strengthen the country's organisational capacity, particularly in handling match operations and the technical requirements associated with hosting major competitions.

The tournament's preparations also extend beyond Kenya, with Uganda and Tanzania undertaking stadium construction, renovations and improvements to supporting infrastructure.

In Kenya, Talanta Sports City is expected to complement existing facilities, including Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, as the country works towards meeting CAF's requirements ahead of the January 2027 handover period.

For Lungaho, the combination of international benchmarking and advanced sporting infrastructure presents an opportunity for Kenya to establish itself as a destination capable of hosting major football competitions to international standards.