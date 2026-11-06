Bayern-Ajax ticket rush as Sh2,500 seats sell out in two hours

The race for tickets to the Bayern Munich-Ajax Amsterdam showdown has intensified, with thousands of fans scrambling to secure seats for the January 5, 2027 encounter after the lowest-priced categories were snapped up within two hours of going on sale.

The demand became evident on Thursday evening when tickets in the Sh2,500, Sh3,500 and Sh5,000 categories were exhausted by 9 pm, barely two hours after the official sales portal opened at 7 pm.

Supporters who missed out on the cheaper options now face higher prices, with the remaining tickets going for Sh15,000 and Sh20,000, in addition to VIP packages.

The latest figures on the Talanta Sports City ticketing platform showed that the Sh15,000 category had 731 seats remaining, while 1,792 tickets were still available in the Sh20,000 section.

Demand was also building in the VIP section, which had only 113 seats left by 9 pm.

The fast uptake comes ahead of a landmark sporting occasion at the Raila Odinga International Stadium, where the German and Dutch football powerhouses will play the venue's inaugural football match.

The Sh45 billion facility is expected to become one of Kenya's leading destinations for major sporting and entertainment events.

Organisers had set the starting ticket price at Sh2,500 and directed supporters to purchase their seats exclusively through the official Talanta Sports City website, where buyers can choose their preferred seating sections and make payments online.

The high demand has also prompted warnings from Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya, who urged fans to be cautious when purchasing tickets to avoid falling victim to fraudsters.

“Supporters are encouraged to secure their tickets within the announced sales windows. We urge all fans to purchase tickets exclusively through official channels and make payments only to verified accounts to avoid fraudulent transactions,” Mvurya said.

Organisers have separately cautioned against transactions involving unauthorised individuals and third-party platforms, insisting that the official website remains the only designated ticket outlet.

The January 5 fixture is expected to attract considerable attention, given the history and pedigree of the two clubs, which have collectively lifted 10 European Cup and Champions League trophies.

It will offer local supporters a rare chance to watch two of Europe's established football institutions compete in Nairobi as Kenya prepares to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations with Uganda and Tanzania.

The stadium's opening programme will extend beyond the 90 minutes of football, with organisers preparing a 12-hour fan festival featuring international performers, hospitality packages and other entertainment activities.

Bayern Munich officials have previously said the Nairobi match presents an opportunity to build closer ties with the club's expanding African following while increasing its international presence.

Kick-off is scheduled for 8.15 pm, while stadium gates are expected to open at 11 am to give fans ample time to enter the facility and enjoy the activities lined up ahead of the match.