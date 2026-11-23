Kenya's preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) have placed stadium security and crowd management at the centre of the country's hosting plans, with organisers drawing lessons from the massive turnout witnessed during the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The Kenya AFCON 2027 Local Organising Committee (LOC) has pledged to implement stringent security measures to protect football fans, players and other participants during the continental competition, which Kenya will co-host alongside Uganda and Tanzania.

Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, LOC Chief Executive Officer and Head of Secretariat Tony Lungaho says the experience gained during CHAN has provided valuable lessons on managing large crowds, particularly following the overwhelming attendance during Kenya's match against Morocco at Kasarani Stadium.

The encounter, which attracted an exceptionally large number of supporters, exposed the challenges associated with controlling football crowds and ensuring spectators access stadium facilities safely.

Kenya's meeting with Morocco was among the highly anticipated fixtures of the tournament, with the home supporters turning out in large numbers to back the national team.

Raila Odinga International Stadium at Talanta Sports City in Nairobi. – PHOTO/PCS

The excitement surrounding the match demonstrated the passion Kenyans have for football, but the overwhelming attendance also highlighted the importance of having effective security arrangements when hosting major international sporting events.

Lungaho described the encounter as one of the most significant crowd management experiences during CHAN, saying the lessons had strengthened the committee's preparations for AFCON 2027.

"Based on the experience we got from CHAN, we're so much better prepared to guarantee the safety and security of Kenyans," Lungaho said during an interview with Radio Generation on Monday.

He said organisers were determined to ensure that the challenges experienced during previous football events would not compromise the safety of spectators during the Africa Cup of Nations.

The security preparations are particularly important given the scale of AFCON, which attracts supporters from different countries, alongside players, technical teams, officials and international visitors.

For Kenya's sports administration, successfully hosting the competition will involve more than preparing stadiums and organising matches. Ensuring that spectators can access venues, move around safely and leave without incidents will be an important part of demonstrating the country's capacity to stage major international sporting events.

Lungaho said the LOC would intensify public communication to help supporters understand stadium access procedures, security arrangements and how to navigate match venues.

The next phase of the communication programme is expected to begin on December 15, when organisers will provide more information on wayfinding, including how fans will get to stadiums and locate their designated seats.

He emphasised that security planning would cover the entire matchday experience, from spectators arriving at venues to their departure after matches.

"We are not leaving anything to chance. This will be a very secure event, and the experience that you intend to have will ensure that everyone gets home safe," he said.

Beyond conventional security deployment, the organising committee is also considering stricter ticketing and identification procedures to address football hooliganism, which Lungaho identified as a persistent challenge affecting the reputation of Kenyan football.

He explained that spectators would be required to purchase tickets for specific seats, eliminating the practice of entering stadiums and occupying whichever spaces they preferred.

The system is expected to make it easier for security personnel to establish where spectators are seated and identify individuals involved in disorderly conduct.

"First, you're buying an actual seat. You're not just entering the stadium and sitting anywhere you feel like. And because of the process of how you actually get to your seats, it's going to be very easy to identify the hooligans and probably ban them for life."

He maintained that individuals found responsible for violence and disrupting matches should face significant consequences, including possible lifetime bans from stadiums.

According to Lungaho, accountability will be essential in discouraging misconduct and ensuring that the actions of a small group do not undermine the experience of thousands of genuine football supporters.

He also called for increased civic education and engagement with fans, arguing that improving stadium behaviour would require cooperation between organisers, supporters and security agencies.

Lungaho cited England's experience in tackling football hooliganism, noting that the country had previously experienced serious violence at football matches before implementing measures that transformed its stadium environment.

He contrasted the situation with Kenya, where football matches still involve extensive physical security arrangements, including fences, barbed wire, barriers and other restrictions designed to control spectators.

He said Kenya should work towards creating a safer and more welcoming football environment through improved security management, technology, public awareness and strict enforcement of stadium regulations.

The LOC's approach is therefore expected to combine lessons from CHAN with stronger matchday procedures to ensure that the excitement surrounding AFCON 2027 does not come at the expense of public safety.

Kenya's ability to provide a secure environment for supporters will be an important consideration as the country prepares to welcome African football teams and their fans for the continental tournament, which it will jointly host with Uganda and Tanzania in 2027.

Lungaho maintained that organisers were determined to ensure that spectators enjoy the competition and return home safely after matches.