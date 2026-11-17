Kenyan artist Vincent Mbingo has been named the national winner of the seventh edition of the Art Master Africa ballpoint pen art competition organised by stationery manufacturer BIC.

Mbingo won with his artwork titled Building Tomorrow, created entirely using black and blue BIC Cristal ballpoint pens.

The competition, themed Tomorrow in Your Hands, challenged young African artists to showcase their vision of the continent's future and their role in shaping it.

An architecture student, Mbingo, said his inspiration came from the drawings he produces as part of his studies.



He spent 24 hours completing the A2 artwork, which features a father and son representing the past and future.

Speaking after the announcement on Tuesday, Mbingo said: “When I read the theme, Tomorrow in Your Hands, I knew I wanted to show that the future is something we build ourselves, with patience, with our hands and with the simplest tools we have.”

As Kenya's national winner, Mbingo will receive ShUS$ 500, and BIC will acquire his artwork for its art collection.

BIC East Africa General Manager Paloma Lengema said the winning piece reflected the competition's focus on creativity and young people's role in shaping the future.

“Building Tomorrow captures exactly what this competition stands for, young people taking ownership of their future through creativity,” Lengema said.

Mbingo joins other Kenyan artists previously recognised in the competition, including Stanley Were in 2021, Griffin Lundi in 2022 and Emmanuel Wandera in 2024.

The competition, launched in South Africa in 2017, has since expanded across Africa and the Middle East, providing a platform for artists to showcase their work using ballpoint pens.