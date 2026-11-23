About 200 government agencies, including several public universities, are yet to join Kenya’s mandatory Human Resource Information System (HRIS), which the government is using to tighten payroll controls and curb fraud involving ghost workers, irregular allowances and multiple salaries.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku warned that chief executives of agencies that fail to comply would be named publicly before Christmas, as the government moves to ensure all public institutions upload their employees’ records to the platform.

Speaking on Radio Generation's Power File show on Monday, Ruku said all state departments had already been onboarded, but about 200 agencies were yet to comply despite the system being mandatory.

He said the upgraded platform has security features that can detect attempts to manipulate payroll records and trace users through their digital footprints and IP addresses.

The government is also investigating suspected payroll fraud uncovered through forensic audits conducted by the Ministry of Public Service, with about 84 human resource officials flagged over alleged abuse of access to payroll systems.

"We established that there are some not very good things which have been on the payroll, and we have been taking steps against them," Ruku said.

He said the ministry handed over its forensic audit report to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for further investigation, and has already received preliminary findings.

"We managed to get the forensic report, and we handed over the forensic report to DCI for them to be able to do more investigations," he said.

Several investigation files have since been forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for analysis and recommendations on possible prosecutions.

The audit exposed cases of government employees allegedly drawing salaries from multiple agencies, as well as ghost workers who continued receiving salaries despite not working for the government.

Ruku also cited allegations that human resource officials altered promotion details in payroll systems to inflate salaries before demanding a share of the extra payments.

The investigations further uncovered irregular transfer allowances within the Kenya Prisons Service, where officers were allegedly paid despite not having been transferred.

Ruku said some officers were instructed to return half of the allowances they received, with the practice potentially affecting thousands of employees.

"Can you do a multiplication of, let's say, 4,000 times 7,000 officers? It's huge amounts of money," he said.

The CS said the HRIS reforms were intended to seal payroll loopholes, safeguard taxpayers' money and restore integrity in the public service.