Three arrested over Sh7.98 million hotel and travel booking fraud

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a Sh7.98 million fraud scheme involving fake hotel reservations, travel arrangements and related payments.

According to a statement on November 15, 2026, by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspects, identified as Purvis Gaitho Maina, Agnes Seyian Mejooli and Davies Ochami Matasa, were arrested on Friday, November 13, 2026, in Voi Township, Taita Taveta County, following investigations by detectives from the Nairobi Region headquarters.

Investigators established that the suspects, acting jointly with other individuals, allegedly made false representations to a complainant, convincing her to send money on different dates under the pretext of providing legitimate hotel bookings, travel arrangements and related services.

The latest arrests follow the apprehension of Pascal Omondi Onyango, who was earlier charged before the Milimani Law Courts in connection with the same fraudulent scheme.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the three suspects had been booked at Kilimani Police Station ahead of their arraignment.

"The three suspects are expected to be arraigned before the Milimani Law Courts, jointly with their co-accused, to answer to charges of obtaining money by false pretences, contrary to Section 313 of the Penal Code," the DCI said.

The arrests come amid investigations into fraudulent schemes targeting unsuspecting members of the public through promises of legitimate travel and hospitality services.