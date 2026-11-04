CS Ruku joins list of Nairobi Governor aspirants ahead of 2027 Polls

Cabinet Secretary for Public Service Geoffrey Ruku has announced his intention to contest the Nairobi gubernatorial seat in the 2027 General Election on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, joining a growing list of politicians and business figures seeking to unseat Governor Johnson Sakaja.

Ruku made the announcement while inspecting government development projects, including affordable housing developments in South B, Nairobi, where he criticised opposition leaders for opposing government programmes.

The Cabinet Secretary accused his political critics of failing to understand the challenges facing Nairobi residents, citing housing, education, healthcare, infrastructure and waste management as some of the key issues requiring attention.

“They do not understand housing. They do not understand education or health. They do not understand roads or the garbage problem facing Nairobi,” Ruku said.

He further accused opposition leaders of prioritising personal interests instead of addressing the city's development challenges, urging residents to reject politicians he claimed had failed to provide solutions.

“Their only concern is their stomachs,” he said.

Ruku called on Nairobi residents to vote out the leaders he criticised, arguing that the county needed leadership focused on development and service delivery.

“I humbly appeal to you people of Nairobi to sweep them all out. Where should they go? Back home,” he said.

His declaration comes as political realignments continue to shape the contest for Nairobi's top county position ahead of the August 2027 General Election.

Sakaja Joins ODM as Gubernatorial Contest Takes Shape

Ruku's announcement came two days after incumbent Governor Johnson Sakaja formally left UDA and joined the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), declaring his intention to seek re-election on the party's ticket.

Sakaja announced his decision on Monday, November 2, during a media briefing at ODM headquarters, Chungwa House, in Lavington, Nairobi.

He said he was ready to work with the party while maintaining his support for President William Ruto's broad-based government.

“Let me state clearly that I am joining ODM. I bring energy and conviction, and I am ready to support the party as required and demonstrate the loyalty expected of every member,” Sakaja said.

The governor's political shift followed his appearance at a memorial event for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Jacaranda Grounds on October 31, where he asked Nairobi residents to advise him on which political party to join.

He mentioned ODM, UDA and the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) as possible options before eventually announcing his move to ODM.

Babu Owino, Kagure and Other Politicians Eye the Seat

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino is among the politicians who have declared interest in succeeding Sakaja. He intends to contest on a Mwananchi Party ticket and has indicated that he would serve one term as governor before pursuing the presidency in 2032.

Businesswoman Agnes Kagure is also seeking the position on a Kenya Patriots Party ticket. She previously contested the Nairobi gubernatorial seat in the 2022 General Election, making another attempt to lead the county.

Embakasi North MP James Gakuya has also expressed interest in the seat and is associated with DCP, a party linked to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru is another contender. She declared her gubernatorial ambitions on September 6 under the Kenya Moja Movement Party ticket, having previously sought the seat in 2022 before stepping aside following political negotiations.

Kasarani MP Ronald Karauri announced his intention to contest on February 22 after consulting residents in his constituency.

The former pilot and SportPesa chief executive maintained that he would be on the ballot in the next election, expressing confidence in his gubernatorial ambitions.

“I will be on the ballot. If elected, Nairobi residents will not complain,” Karauri said.

Makadara MP George Aladwa has also declared interest in the position on an ODM ticket. He previously served as deputy governor under former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero, giving him previous experience in the county's executive leadership.

Journalist and political commentator Tony Gachoka has equally expressed interest in the seat. He joined KANU in June 2025 and confirmed his gubernatorial ambitions in July 2026.

The growing list of aspirants comes as Nairobi's political landscape undergoes changes ahead of the 2027 elections, with party affiliations, nominations and competing development agendas expected to feature prominently in the contest.

With Sakaja seeking another term under ODM and several other politicians positioning themselves for the county's top seat, the race is shaping up to involve contenders from different political parties and backgrounds.