Four suspects have been arrested in Nairobi’s Industrial Area for allegedly cutting and stealing sections of railway line using gas-cutting equipment.

The suspects were arrested in the Fuji area after members of the public spotted them cutting through railway tracks under the cover of darkness and alerted a Kenya Railways Corporation security officer.

In a statement on Monday, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said officers from Railways Police Station responded to the tip-off and found the suspects hiding in nearby bushes.

“Their hide-and-seek game was short-lived as the officers moved in and arrested all four before they could disappear into the night with more railway property,” the agency said.

A search at the scene recovered two large gas cylinders, a long gas pipe and a 6kg gas cylinder believed to have been used in the operation.

Preliminary investigations indicate that sections of railway line measuring between three and five metres had already been cut off and stolen.

The DCI said efforts to recover the missing railway components were ongoing, while the four suspects remained in police custody as detectives finalised investigations ahead of their arraignment.

The arrests come amid concerns over vandalism and theft targeting critical public infrastructure, which can disrupt transport services and result in losses to public assets.

The agency said it remained committed to safeguarding national infrastructure and bringing to book those involved in vandalism and theft.

It also urged members of the public to report suspicious activities and cases of vandalism through its toll-free line, 0800 722 203, or WhatsApp number 0709 570 000.