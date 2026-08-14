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PSC nominee Mutua vows to tackle public service challenges
Responding to questions on the public's confidence in the PSC, Mutua said the Commission had over time faced concerns partly because of limited interaction with stakeholders.
Responding to questions on the public's confidence in the PSC, Mutua said the Commission had over time faced concerns partly because of limited interaction with stakeholders.
The petition, dated September 15 and signed by representatives Brian Ochieng’, Felix Omondi and Emily Anyango, revealed that out of 502 recruits, 382 were struck off the payroll while only 120 were retained.