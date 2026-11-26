Ol Pejeta Conservancy is facing growing pressure to manage its black rhino population as habitat assessments point to dwindling food supplies and a population beyond the estimated capacity of its ecosystem, following the deaths of 17 animals in nine months.

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has launched a comprehensive census at the conservancy to establish the exact number of rhinos, assess their physical condition and review how the animals are monitored, as conservationists seek to address the emerging challenges.

KWS Director General Erustus Kanga led the exercise alongside Laikipia County Commissioner Josephat Biwott and County Police Commander Peter Nduriri. The audit team includes specialists from the Wildlife Research and Training Institute (WRTI) and rhino monitors from Borana, Lewa, Loisaba and Segera conservancies.

“The exercise follows concerns over rhino mortalities in Ol Pejeta over the last seven months and aims to establish an accurate, verified record of the conservancy’s black rhino population,” he said.

The exercise will involve identifying individual rhinos, including calves, documenting their physical condition and taking dated photographs to help establish reliable records.

KWS will compare the findings with its existing database to establish the animals' movements, births and deaths, while resolving any differences between the field findings and official records. The exercise will also assess the monitoring systems in place and how quickly reports are submitted to KWS, with recommendations expected to improve conservation management.

The audit comes after Ol Pejeta announced on November 12 that 17 black rhinos had died between February 26 and November 12, 2026. The conservancy said the deaths were due to natural causes and ruled out poaching.

Its November records show that Ol Pejeta hosts 178 Eastern black rhinos, 55 southern white rhinos and two northern white rhinos. The black rhino population has recorded average annual growth of about 5.5 per cent since the last rhinos were introduced to the conservancy in 2007.

Despite the population growth, the conservancy's internal assessments suggest the number of black rhinos has exceeded the estimated 120 animals its habitat can sustainably support, raising concerns over competition for food and the strain on available vegetation.

WRTI is conducting a habitat assessment to determine the conservancy's ecological carrying capacity. Preliminary findings indicate that whistling thorn acacia, a key food source for black rhinos, has declined by more than 80 per cent across Ol Pejeta and by over 90 per cent in its eastern section.

The conservancy has also raised concerns over persistent browsing and the spread of Euclea divinorum, a less palatable bush that is increasingly affecting the availability of food. The plant is locally known as Nginyai among the Kamba, Mukinyi in Kikuyu, Usuet among the Kipsigis and Cheptuyis among the Pokot.

The situation has been worsened by poor rainfall, with the conservancy receiving 298.4 millimetres between April and October 2026, against an average of 528.8 millimetres recorded during the same period from 2020 to 2025.

Ol Pejeta said the conditions pose particular risks to older rhinos and those whose body condition is deteriorating, although age and habitat pressure alone cannot explain all the deaths.

Of the 17 deaths recorded, five involved confirmed or suspected lion attacks, four were attributed to old age, two were linked to downer syndrome, two to disease and one to drowning. The causes of three deaths remain unknown.

The conservancy has called for joint efforts to expand protected rhino habitats, restore vegetation and improve scientific management to safeguard the animals amid increasing environmental pressure.