Veteran Nigerian actor Pete Edochie, whose portrayal of Okonkwo in Things Fall Apart made him one of Nollywood's most recognised figures, has died at the age of 79 following a battle with prostate cancer.

Edochie died at 12.30am on Wednesday, November 25, in Enugu, Nigeria, his family announced in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The veteran actor, who was also a retired broadcaster, earned acclaim for his commanding performances and contribution to Nigeria's film and television industry, with his role in the adaptation of Chinua Achebe's literary classic remaining among his most celebrated works.

Life and career

Edochie was born on March 7, 1947, in Zaria, Kaduna State, although his roots were in Akamnato, Ifite Nteje, Anambra State.

He began his education at St Patrick's and St James Primary Schools in Zaria before joining St John's College in Kaduna. He later pursued studies in journalism and television at the School of Journalism and Television in England.

Before establishing himself as an actor, Edochie spent several years in broadcasting. He joined the Eastern Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation in 1967 and later rose through the ranks at the Anambra Broadcasting Service, serving as Director of Programmes, Deputy Managing Director and, at times, Acting Managing Director.

His transition into acting brought him national recognition through his portrayal of Okonkwo in the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) adaptation of Chinua Achebe's Things Fall Apart. His performance as the Igbo warrior earned widespread praise and cemented his reputation as one of Nigeria's leading actors.

Edochie also featured in several other productions, including Rituals, Billionaire's Club and Lionheart, Genevieve Nnaji's 2018 film in which he portrayed Chief Ernest Obiagu.

