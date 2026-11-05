Russell Brand found guilty of rape as London jury delivers verdict

British comedian Russell Brand faces a possible lengthy prison sentence after a London jury found him guilty of rape and three counts of sexual assault in a case involving allegations from several women dating back more than two decades.

The verdict was delivered on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at Southwark Crown Court, where jurors found Brand guilty of four sexual offences but cleared him of two additional rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault.

Prosecutors had accused the comedian of exploiting his celebrity status to pursue women, describing him as a ruthless sexual predator who abused his position in the entertainment industry.

The charges related to incidents alleged to have taken place between 1999 and 2009, a period during which Brand rose from performing comedy in small venues to becoming a prominent television personality and Hollywood actor.

Following the verdict, Judge Joel Bennathan indicated that Brand could receive a substantial custodial sentence. The court is expected to determine his punishment on Monday next week.

The allegations first attracted widespread attention in September 2023 following investigative reports published by The Sunday Times and Channel 4's Dispatches.

The reports featured accounts from women who accused Brand of rape, sexual abuse and humiliating treatment during their encounters with him.

Following the revelations, four women approached criminal authorities with allegations against the comedian. Two additional women subsequently came forward after Brand had already been charged.

During the court proceedings, jurors heard testimony from women who said Brand had forced them into sexual encounters. Some described alleged incidents that took place shortly after they had first met him.

Prosecutors argued that Brand had relied on his fame and influence to gain access to women and engage in sexual misconduct.

The trial also heard accusations that people within his circle, alongside senior figures in the entertainment business, had helped create an environment in which complaints about his behaviour were ignored or inappropriate conduct was allowed to continue.

The prosecution presented evidence portraying Brand as someone who allegedly viewed women as objects and used his public profile to pursue sexual encounters.

Russell Brand's Response to the Allegations

Throughout the case, Brand rejected the accusations, insisting that he had never forced anyone into sexual activity.

The comedian, who became famous for his controversial stand-up performances and outspoken public image, enjoyed a successful career in British television and radio during the early 2000s.

He hosted several television programmes and presented his own BBC radio show before moving into Hollywood, where he featured in films such as Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him to the Greek.

Brand pleaded not guilty to the original charges last year, saying he was grateful for the chance to challenge the allegations in court.

While acknowledging his previous struggles with substance abuse and sexual addiction, he maintained that these experiences did not mean he had committed rape.

"I was a drug addict, a sex addict and an imbecile, but what I never was was a rapist," he said about the charges. "I've never engaged in non-consensual activity."

He also spoke about the personal consequences of the criminal proceedings, saying the allegations had taken over his life and affected his family.

"My entire life has been consumed by these events, these allegations, these accusations," Brand said.

In recent years, Brand has distanced himself from traditional mainstream broadcasting and moved to Florida, where he has established a substantial online following.

His digital content features discussions on wellness, conspiracy theories and his religious beliefs, attracting a large audience outside the conventional entertainment industry.

With the jury now having delivered its verdict, Brand is awaiting sentencing, with Judge Bennathan having already indicated that a significant prison term is possible.