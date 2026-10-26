DStv, GOtv new prices: What subscribers will pay from November 5

MultiChoice Kenya has announced new subscription packages and prices for DStv and GOtv, introducing cheaper entry-level options and restructuring its sports offering in a bid to make pay television more accessible to Kenyan households.

The changes, unveiled on Monday, October 26, will take effect on Thursday, November 5, with DStv reducing its existing six-package line-up to four options priced between Sh750 and Sh7,300 per month.

The new packages will be available on both satellite television and DStv Stream, allowing subscribers to access content through internet-connected devices.

Under the revised structure, DStv customers will choose between Starter at Sh750, Select at Sh1,500, Sports at Sh3,000 and Ultimate at Sh7,300.

The entry-level Starter package will offer up to 116 channels, including Maisha Magic Plus, Maisha Magic Loko, Maisha Magic Poa, Cartoon Network, Disney Junior, LaLiga, Novela+, Pearl Magic and Movie Legends, alongside local free-to-air channels.

It will also introduce SuperSport KICKOFF, which will broadcast selected live matches from major football competitions, including the English Premier League (EPL).

However, subscribers on the Starter package will not have access to every Premier League match.

DStv Select, priced at Sh1,500 per month, will offer up to 149 channels featuring local and international television series, movies, selected football and other sports, lifestyle programmes, religious content and children's entertainment.

The company has also introduced DStv Sports at Sh3,000, positioning it as an option for subscribers seeking broader sports coverage without paying for the most expensive package.

The package will offer up to 159 channels, including the full Premier League offering, UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Conference League coverage. It will also include WWE and UFC programming, alongside general entertainment channels available on DStv Select.

DStv Ultimate will remain the provider's premium offering at Sh7,300 per month, with up to 180 channels. Its content will include sports and entertainment, as well as Formula 1, MotoGP, cricket, rugby, ATP tennis and major golf tournaments.

MultiChoice Kenya chief executive Nzola Miranda said the changes marked a significant shift in the company's approach to packaging its content as it celebrates 30 years in the Kenyan market.

“This marks a defining moment in our 30-year journey in Kenya. For the first time, we have undertaken a comprehensive review of our entire product portfolio, reimagining and simplifying our package offerings to reflect the evolving needs, preferences and realities of Kenyan consumers,” Miranda said.

He added that the changes were intended to improve affordability, accessibility and choice for households.

“With our new Expect More proposition, we are making great entertainment more affordable, accessible and relevant to more households. This is more than a change in packages and pricing; it represents a renewed commitment to delivering greater value, more choice and an entertainment experience that meets our customers where they are today.”

GOtv subscribers will also have access to revised packages, with GOtv Easy priced at Sh300 per month. The package will offer 30 channels and selected live sports, including Match of the Week and SuperSport KICKOFF.

GOtv Starter will cost Sh750 and offer 47 channels, while GOtv Select will cost Sh1,500 and offer 66 channels.

GOtv Sports will cost Sh3,000 per month and offer 73 channels, including Premier League and Champions League coverage, as well as WWE and UFC programming.

MultiChoice has also announced lower hardware costs under its DStv Expect+ campaign. From November 5, an HD decoder and satellite dish will retail at Sh1,500, with installation charged separately at Sh500.

The company said it would continue investing in African productions, with new local programmes, including Chamaa, expected in the coming months.

Nomsa Philiso, executive vice-president of content at CANAL+ Africa, said the partnership would support African storytelling through increased production and global distribution.

The changes come as pay-TV providers seek to attract and retain subscribers by adjusting prices, expanding access to sports and investing in locally produced entertainment.