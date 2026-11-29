A new diaspora-led political mobilisation initiative has been introduced to rally Kenyans living abroad behind President William Ruto's anticipated re-election campaign ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The initiative, known as Diaspora for Ruto 2027 & Beyond, aims to bring together Kenyans across different countries under a coordinated network supporting Ruto's bid for a second term.

According to its organisers, the movement will provide a platform for engagement, leadership development, networking and political mobilisation among Kenyans living outside the country.

The group intends to reach Kenyans across North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Oceania.

In a statement on Sunday, the initiative said its membership would remain open to Kenyans regardless of their political party affiliations.

"This initiative is open to everyone, regardless of political party affiliation. Whether you belong to UDA, ODM, or any other political party, or you do not belong to any political party but support H.E. President William Ruto's re-election, there is a place for you in this movement," the organisers said.

The initiative argues that support for Ruto's second-term bid could provide an opportunity to bring together Kenyans abroad beyond their existing political differences.

"We believe that our shared support for the President's second-term bid provides an opportunity to unite Kenyans in the diaspora beyond party affiliations," the statement added.

The organisers say the initiative will operate as a voluntary, diaspora-led community mobilisation platform, with a global secretariat coordinating its activities and outreach.

An official endorsement event has been scheduled for June 30, 2027, in Nairobi, where the initiative expects to bring together supporters and representatives from different diaspora communities.

The organisers have invited interested Kenyans to register ahead of the event, saying participation will be free.

"Official Endorsement Event is scheduled for June, 30, 2027, in Nairobi. Register today to participate. It's FREE," the statement read.

The group has also established an online registration platform through which interested supporters can join its Global Diaspora Roll.

Registration is available through its website, diasporaforruto2027.ke, while enquiries can be directed to [email protected].

The initiative says its social media activities will be conducted through the handle @diasporaforRuto2027 across major platforms.

The initiative's emergence comes as political mobilisation ahead of the 2027 General Election increasingly seeks to engage Kenyans beyond the country's borders.

Kenyans living abroad form an important constituency, not only because of their potential participation in elections but also because of their contribution to the country's economy through remittances.

Data from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) shows that 10,443 Kenyans living abroad were registered to vote in the 2022 General Election.

The diaspora voters were registered across 12 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, South Africa, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

The figure represented a relatively small proportion of the country's 22,120,458 registered voters at the time, highlighting the potential for further engagement with eligible Kenyans abroad.

The diaspora's economic contribution is also significant. According to the Central Bank of Kenya, remittances from Kenyans abroad remain an important source of foreign exchange and support for households and national development.

Against this background, political initiatives seeking to organise diaspora communities could become part of the wider mobilisation efforts ahead of the next election.

However, the new initiative's ability to translate its international network into electoral support will depend on its organisational reach, participation levels and engagement with eligible voters.

For now, Diaspora for Ruto 2027 & Beyond says its immediate priority is to expand its membership, establish connections across international diaspora communities and prepare for its planned Nairobi endorsement event.

The initiative is an independent voluntary mobilisation platform established specifically to support Ruto's second-term bid.

The 2022 election arrangements provide a reference point for the initiative's ambitions, although the number of Kenyans eligible to vote abroad and the countries participating may change before the 2027 polls.

Its planned endorsement event in Nairobi is expected to provide an opportunity for the initiative to bring together its international membership and formally advance its stated objectives.

As political parties and aspirants prepare for the 2027 electoral contest, the initiative is positioning Kenyans abroad as an important constituency in the broader political conversation surrounding Ruto's second-term ambitions.