Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has appointed seven new National Executive Committee (NEC) officials following a High Court ruling that cleared the way for the removal of members targeted during a Special General Meeting held in Meru on November 7, 2026.

The changes, announced on Wednesday, November 25, affect several positions within the federation, including the deputy president's office previously held by former Harambee Stars captain McDonald Mariga, who has been replaced by Caleb Amwayi.

In a statement, FKF said the interim appointments were approved by the NEC following a meeting convened after the High Court in Siaya dismissed a petition challenging the resolutions passed during the November 7 meeting.

The court also lifted temporary orders that had barred the federation from implementing some of the decisions, allowing FKF to proceed with the leadership changes.

"The decision follows today's ruling by the High Court in Siaya, which dismissed the petition challenging the SGM resolutions, struck out the petition in its entirety and discharged the interim orders previously issued against the Federation," FKF stated.

Besides Mariga, six other officials were affected by the changes. They include Gabriel Mghendi, who represented the Coast Region, Robert Macharia of Central Region, Bernard Lagat of Upper Rift, Collins Opiyo Kalee of Nyanza, Daniel Akala Shikanda of Nairobi and Violet Kerubo Momanyi, who served as the NEC Women Representative.

FKF has appointed Hamisi Mwakoja to represent the Coast Region, Dan Njuguna for Central Region and Boaz Kibet for Upper Rift. Mourice Nyai will take over the Nyanza Region seat, while Jectone Obure has been named the new Nairobi Region representative. Maqulate Atieno replaces Momanyi as the NEC Women Representative.

The seven appointments take effect immediately but will remain provisional until Congress considers and ratifies them at the federation's next General Assembly.

"The NEC has consequently resolved to appoint the following office holders on an interim basis, with immediate effect, pending ratification by Congress at the next General Assembly," the statement added.

The changes stem from a governance dispute that followed the FKF Special General Meeting held in Meru on November 7, where seven NEC members were removed. The decisions triggered a court challenge over their legality and whether the federation could proceed with implementing them.

The petition resulted in temporary court orders restricting FKF from enforcing some of the resolutions while the matter was being heard. However, the dismissal of the case in Siaya and the lifting of the orders have now allowed the federation to proceed with its planned reorganisation.

The new appointments cover the deputy president's office, five regional representation positions and the women's representative seat, bringing changes to different sections of the federation's executive leadership.

FKF said the interim officials would immediately take up their duties as it seeks to maintain the running of its operations and football development activities during the transition.

"FKF remains committed to ensuring continuity in its governance and administration, while continuing to focus on the development of football and the delivery of its programmes across the country," the statement read.

The next General Assembly will determine whether the seven appointments receive formal approval, bringing the interim leadership arrangements into the federation's permanent NEC structure.